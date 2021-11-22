Jokowi builds green industrial park next month, invites private companies





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said that the development of green industrial zones or green industrial park in North Kalimantan will start in December 2021. The government is also inviting the private sector to enter, as the need for investment is high which is not sufficient only for state finances. The plan was resubmitted by Jokowi on Thursday (11/18/2021). Previously, the government had submitted a development plan green industrial park was scheduled to take place in October 2021, but was then pushed back to next month. According to Jokowi, the global economy is shifting focus towards a green economy. Indonesia will also do the same, in line with commitments in the Paris Agreement and the latest pact resulting from the Conference of the Parties on Change (COP26) meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Indonesia will also build a green industrial zone in North Kalimantan with the aim of building an environmentally friendly energy production center. Jokowi claimed that the project on 20 hectares of land made Indonesia the first country to have a green industrial zone. “Next month we will start to build green industrial park in North Kalimantan, where energy comes from green energy, from the Kayan River, ”Jokowi said Thursday 11/18/2021. Jokowi claims that there are already many investors lining up to enter the green industrial zone. According to him, investors are interested in entering because the source of energy is green energy. He also said that the development of the North Kalimantan Green Industrial Zone requires a very high cost. The development of the region cannot be based solely on the public treasury, which is why Jokowi is also inviting investors to enter. “It takes a very big investment and we don’t have the capacity, so the private sector is welcome,” Jokowi said. The Kayan River, which will be the power source for the industrial zone, has the potential for hydropower to produce around 11,000 to 13,000 megawatts of electricity. According to Jokowi, this potential comes from only one river, while in Indonesia there are over 4,400 large and medium rivers that can be a source of hydraulic power. In addition, there are various geothermal potentials which, according to Jokowi, can produce up to 29,000 megawatts of electricity. Indonesia also has various other renewable energy potentials, such as wind and tides, which should be utilized as soon as possible. “We have great strength here too [ekonomi hijau], this strategy must begin to take shape. Because people later, in 2030, Europe and the United States may have started to stop, no longer want to accept goods that come from [negara dengan produksi berbasis] fossil fuels. I don’t want to, ”Jokowi said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

