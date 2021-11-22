Tory MPs issue warning to Boris Johnson on Channel crossings

Senior conservatives have warned that failure to tackle record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel could fuel the rise of a new UKIP-style political party.

Some conservative figures are increasingly concerned that inaction on the issue will trigger the emergence of a new right-wing political force that could cost the Conservatives their majority in the next general election.

UKIP, under the leadership of Nigel Farage, has proven to be a thorn in the side of Tories for much of the past decade and there are fears that a similar party will rise to prominence and divide the vote in key seats.

Conservative MPs told Boris Johnson voters “will not forgive” the Conservative Party if it does not crack down on the increase in the number of level crossings.

They warned the issue was “very much on people’s lips because it looks like a state failure.”

It came as a new poll showed three-quarters of Conservative voters thought the government was “too soft” on the issue.

People suspected of being migrants are helped ashore by lifeboat crew members, after arriving in an inflatable boat at a beach in Dungeness, Kent, yesterday

Mr Johnson has ordered a review at Whitehall of the Channel crossings and is said to be “enraged” by his government’s failure to reduce the number of migrants making the trip in small boats.

Former Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, was in charge of the review.

He will seek to find solutions to the crisis and ensure that all departments, not just the Home Office, contribute to it.

The review follows a week of record-breaking Channel crossings by migrants, 1,000 of whom reached British shores on Tuesday alone and around 24,000 made the trip this year. The figure is almost triple the number that arrived in 2020.

A Tory donor told the Sunday Telegraph ministers need to do “a lot more” as they warned the problem “will destroy us and there will be a Farage party.”

They warned Mr Johnson that a move to the political center would “open up space” on the prime minister’s right flank, leaving room for another party, which could cost the Tories a majority in a future election .

Tory MP for South Thanet in Kent, Craig Mackinlay, told the BBC’s The World This Weekend today that the issue would cost him votes because he said the current situation “looks like a failure of the State “.

He said: I think so. People ask why, our support has waned over the past few weeks in many polls.

I knock on a lot of doors, I talk to a lot of people, I have a very full inbox and I have to tell you that this question is definitely the one that most people in my riding are concerned about and knocking on the door, I have done so elsewhere as well in some of the current by-elections.

It’s a lot on people’s lips because it looks like a failure of the state. There has to be a solution, we haven’t found it yet and we’re trying to find the holy grail that will stop it.

The Prime Minister was grilled on the subject when he appeared before the 1922 Conservative MPs Committee last week.

Former Cabinet Minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith reportedly challenged Mr Johnson at the meeting, telling the PM: “Migration was in our manifesto, it was in our DNA”. If we don’t, they won’t forgive us.

His remarks were reportedly greeted with a slam of desks in support from his backbench colleagues.

Pictured: A group of people considered to be migrants are brought to Dover, Kent, by a border forces vessel, following an incident on a small boat in the English Channel on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Priti Patel’s feud with her own officials deepened amid migrant crisis

A poll for the Sunday Telegraph found that 77% of Conservative voters believe the government’s approach to migrant crossings is “too soft.” The number was 55% for the general public.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, also found that 54% of voters disapproved of Mr Johnson’s handling of the problem, while 21% approved of it.

Conservative MPs now see the local elections next May as a potential litmus test.

A former minister told the newspaper: “If we fail to move migration forward, it really hurts us. People are really fed up with it.”