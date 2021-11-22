Bitcoin scandal cannot be buried as Prime Minister Modi reminds Bommai of clean government priority

Text size:

A-

A +

Bangalore: As the alleged multi-crore bitcoin scam in Karnataka continues to put the BJP government in a difficult position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised CM Basavaraj Bommai to be careful, ThePrint has learned.

Sources from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP told ThePrint that Modi asked for clarification on the alleged scam during his meeting with Bommai on November 11, and also reminded the CM of Karnataka that his priority should be to ensure so that the image of his government is not tarnished.

The sources’ claims contradict what Bommai said after his meeting with the prime minister. The CM did not hide the fact that the issue of bitcoin was raised during the meeting, but affirmed that the Prime Minister did not wish to dwell too much on the issue of bitcoin ”.

“However, I raised him myself. The Prime Minister assured me not to worry too much about the bitcoin issue, “he said.

Bengaluru Cybercrime Police came across the alleged bitcoin scam while investigating a drug case in 2020. The main accused in this case is 25-year-old hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki, who has been convicted for hacking into the Karnataka government’s electronic system. fund sourcing and scam portal, hacking online poker site called Pacific Gaming Pvt Ltd, bitcoin exchange hack and cryptocurrency theft. Earlier this month, Srikrishna, who is on bail, was arrested by Bengaluru police in a separate case over a brawl at a luxury hotel, but was again released on bail.

Congress has since accused the Karnataka government of spurious investigation and cover-up of crimes, especially as Bommai dismissed the case as a “non-problem.” Bommai was the state’s interior minister in 2020 when Srikrishna was arrested. He took charge of Karnataka CM in July this year, following the resignation of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Read also : For Harekala Hajabba, the journey of the orange cart to Padma Shri began with a question of strangers

“Clarifications sought on bitcoin”

A senior RSS official turned cabinet minister Bommai, speaking to ThePrint about the CM’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi last week, said that even though he’s a chief minister, you don’t get meeting with the Prime Minister for an hour unless it is the PM who wants to talk about something.

“Clarification has been sought on the bitcoin issue, but it is not known whether the Prime Minister was convinced of the answer offered,” the minister said, adding that these details had been shared by the CM himself during the an informal meeting with a group of cabinet colleagues after returning from Delhi.

More importantly, the prime minister is said to have insisted on the need for Bommai to maintain a clean image of the government, especially after the exit of BS Yediyurappas in July of this year. Claims of Corruption and nepotism was introduced against the Yediyurappa government by the BJP’s own leaders, such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Whether you want to call it a warning or an advice, the prime minister has asked Bommai to maintain a clean image of the government and ensure smooth functioning without space for public suspicion or perception, the minister added.

Sources in Bommais’ office also expressed surprise at the length of the CM’s meeting with Modi last week. The meeting was for 11 o’clock. The CM didn’t come out until noon. The length of the meeting also surprised us, a source close to Bommai told ThePrint, adding that Bommai had reported on his 100 days in office to the prime minister and discussed various issues, including the bitcoin fiasco.

A second cabinet minister, who was aware of what happened during Bommai’s meeting with the prime minister, said the CM was asked not to worry about the upcoming 2023 parliamentary elections in Karnataka ., but rather to focus on the governance of the state.

Bommai was asked not to worry about increasing the share of the vote, winning an election, or expanding the base, but simply keeping the government running smoothly. The prime minister asked Bommai to leave him and the party to start six months before the elections, the second minister added.

The council comes after the side polls recently held in Hangal and Sindgi proved disappointing for Bommai, although BJP won the Sindgi, it lost the back seat of Bommais de Hangal to Congress.

While it is true that the Congress candidate was strong in Hangal, we were unable to consolidate the Lingayat votes. We were hoping Sadar Lingayats would vote en masse, but they did not. This could have reversed the results, the second minister said. The reference was important given that Bommai is from the Sadar subsection of the Lingayat community.

Read also : Karnataka could reserve 10% of land for EWS category contractors and extend the concession of 75% on the price

Bitcoin leaves BJP leaders cautious

The bitcoin fiasco, according to BJP and Karnataka government sources, has left party leaders cautious. Although BJP spokespersons have been defend the Bommai government in public, the only minister in the Bommai cabinet to hold a press conference to respond to congressional allegations was the Minister of Health, Dr K. Sudhakar.

This has not gone unnoticed by the opposition. Does HM mean Minister of the Interior or Minister of Health? Why is the Minister of Health holding a press conference on the bitcoin scam which falls under the purview of the ministers of the interior? demand Karnataka congressman and former IT minister Priyank Kharge on November 13, hours after the health minister called for a rushed press conference at 9 p.m.

BJP leaders are also reportedly awaiting clarification on the case. If the PM was interested, there must be a reason. This is not a case where someone makes a mountain out of a molehill. There is a need for investigation and clarity, a senior MP with close ties to the central leadership of the BJP told ThePrint.

BJP Head of State Nalin Kumar Kateels silence on the issue too was noticed by the opposition, as well as by party insiders. We have approached Kateel to talk about the bitcoin issue as we cannot speak for her, said a second senior BJP MP from Coastal Karnataka, the region where Kateel is also from Kateel.

(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

Read also : How Karnataka Congress plans to use Mekedatu to expose BJP’s dual engine growth promise

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram