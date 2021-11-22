Cyprus singer shoots video in Varosha Former inhabitants cover her with insults- Corriere.it





of Monica Ricci Sargentini Nihayet Elibol, aka Nini, sings and dances among the beaches and abandoned buildings of the ghost town after the 1974 Turkish invasion. Turkish Cypriot President Tatar: intolerant Video shot by Turkish Cypriot singer wakes up Varosha’s open wound, the former luxury tourist destination uninhabited since July 1974 when the Turks invaded Cyprus, in response to a coup orchestrated by the Greeks, then partially reopened, between protests from the UN and the EU, in October 2020 at the request of the Turkish Cypriot government, recognized only by Ankara, and by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the video clip, about three and a half minutes, broadcast not by chance on November 15, the anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (Kktc), we see pop singer Finally Elibol, aka Nini, sings and dances the song with other young people I can not find it (I can’t find it, in Turkish) in Famagusta, the city of which Varosha is a district, among the beaches bathed by the turquoise sea, the abandoned buildings, the houses now overgrown with grass, stores with broken and lowered shutters. The images are a slap in the face of the Greek Cypriots who fled the city in 1974 and still hoping to go home, to such an extent that they insist each year on electing the representatives of the nine municipalities, strong in the 1984 United Nations Security Council Resolution in which it is established that the district can only be repopulated by its original inhabitants, about 39 thousand people. For this Elibol was inundated with insults on social networks and even a few threats arrived. The fear of the former citizens of Varosha who the change of status from military zone to civilian zone pave the way for new settlements by the Cypriot Turks, while many Greeks retain deeds and claim property rights in the same locality. Those who, on the other hand, very much appreciated the singer’s idea were the President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Erdogan’s iron ally who was elected a year ago and who does not want to reunite the island. These attacks are unacceptable, the fruit of a bigoted mentality. The song has no political overtones and the art should be respected, he said. On November 15, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, returned to the Varosha issue: we agreed to launch a process for which it will be presented a document with options for Coreper ambassadors and prepare the ground for the December Foreign Affairs Council, where it will be presented, he said at the press conference at the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. But, as we know, the times of diplomacy can be very slow. REPRODUCTION RESERVED

