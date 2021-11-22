US political awareness in China imperiously pushed back – analysis – Eurasia Review

Manifesting Communist China’s Current Supercharged Aggressive Mood U.S. President Joe Bidens, a well-intentioned political campaign in November 2021 with Communist China to defuse Taiwan’s highly overburdened strategic environment has been emphatically rejected by President Xi Jinping.

Analysis of the perception of these visuals from Virtual Meet TV makes it clear that not only the body language of Communist Chinese President Xi Jinping, but also his grim face in responding to President Joe Bidens’ opening jokes were one of imperial condescension.

In terms of the substantial results of defusing the continuing escalation of the conflicting connotations of Communist China’s increased belligerence towards Taiwan, the upfront conclusion was that such a virtual meeting of Communist Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Joe Biden would ultimately turn into a Deaf dialogue.

Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping is expected to stick to his imperial positions on all of Communist China’s so-called core issues, which put Beijing on collision tracks with the United States.

The political dialogues at the highest level of the summits presuppose that certain duties and behind-the-scenes consultations would obviously have been used by both sides as a factor enabling further dialogues at the top by conceding some conciliatory overtures.

Analytically, the November 2021 virtual meeting between US President Biden and Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping did not even remotely reflect any of the ingredients highlighted above.

In the United States, the inescapable reality was that Communist China in November 2021 was in a strategically difficult mood and was militarily ready to go all out for a military intervention against Taiwan to merge it with Communist mainland China.

The above strategic reality was also a foregone conclusion even before this virtual meeting, at least for me, and would have struck many members of the US and global strategic community as well.

Many thorny questions therefore arise as to what prompted the political establishment in Washington to advise US President Joe Biden to take this political step with Communist China in November 2021. The main questions that are rife strategically are (1) Has the impact on Indo-Pacific nations of a Virtual Meet impasse in terms of impact on US strategic credibility been taken into account? (2) Were there any indicators in Washington suggesting that Communist China might be inclined to adopt some de-escalation of the conflict over Taiwan? (3) Where is the United States going now after being imperiously pushed back by Communist China?

The Washington political establishment must not ignore the fact that every step the United States takes toward Communist China is scrutinized in the Indo-Pacific capitals from Tokyo to New Delhi. The credibility of the United States cannot shake or submerge a perceived index of appeasement by the United States to Communist China. The US political awareness of Communist China in November 2021, fully aware of Beijing’s analytical rebuff, senses precisely the appeasement of China by Washington.

The whole world is aware today that Communist China in 2021, in an atmosphere of Hitler’s military expansion to realize the great Chinese dream, has prepared its oversized military machine not only to expel the United States from the Western Pacific, but also to challenge the global dominance of the United States. . Communist China does not seem to give way on this path based on the indicators available in the whole of the global strategic calculation. It seems that Washington in 2021 in the absence of such indicators has bet on vain hopes that reason and strategic sense will prevail over Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping?

The final question that needs to be addressed is: where is the United States going after this imperial rebuff from Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping? There are no soft options like China’s appeasement available to the United States in light of the current conflicting and escalation strategies of the United States.

The United States cannot be seen as a whole bowing to Communist China’s aggression against Taiwan. Taiwan is fast approaching the boiling point of communist China and will strain the resolve and resolve of the United States.

The global strategic framework and in particular that of the Indo-Pacific, unlike the First and Second World Wars, does not allow the United States to make late entries to subdue revisionist powers like Communist China. There is a growing bipartisan feeling in the United States that Chinese Communist imperialism in the Indo-Pacific has gone too far, from Taiwan to the South China Sea and to India’s Himalayan borders with occupied Tibet. by Communist China.

The United States, in order to maintain its global dominance as a net provider of global security and stability, cannot be considered at this cortical stage of the 21st Century to waver in its intention and capacity for a military confrontation with Communist China, if the need arises. Taiwan seems to be emerging as a starting point.

In terms of the global balance of power, the same is not true in favor of Communist China, despite the uncertain strategic link between China and Communist Russia.

Needless to say, the United States has essential economic levers to bring Communist China to its knees before it even intends to inflict a hot war on America and its allies and strategic partners. This despite recent reports that Communist China has overtaken the United States as the richest nation in the world. Presumably, Communist China’s wealth has not been linked to its burgeoning spending on its vast military machine and also Beijing’s increasing spending on the internal security of occupied Xingjian and occupied Tibet in Hong Kong.

In conclusion, it should be emphasized, to the point of exaggeration, that in the 2020s to come, American presidents must avoid the ill-advised Nixonian precepts of Henry Kissinger on appeasement of China in the hope that this could compensate Russia. Russia today is in an uncertain strategic link with Communist China and has its own tensions with Beijing.

Given the history and contemporaneity of the global outlook, the United States must be seen as having the overall intention, political will and ability to deal with the belligerence of Communist China in which the earthquakes of the Chinese threat has also extended to NATO and to the major nations of the European Union.