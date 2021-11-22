Politics
Jokowi Wrath, revealing Pertamina and PLN’s disruption in front of Erick!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appeared to express his frustration with two state-owned enterprises (BUMN) in the energy sector, namely PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT PLN (Persero).
He expressed his frustration during a briefing to the commissioners and directors of these two public companies, as well as in the presence of the minister of public companies Erick Thohir, the president-commissioner of Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the president and director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati and the President of the PLN, Commissioner Amien Sunaryadi, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Presidential Palace.
So what is it that annoys President Jokowi?
President Jokowi believes that there are a lot of investments that want to go to Pertamina and PLN, but unfortunately it is going slowly as it is hampered by bureaucracy complicated.
“Then it is linked to the investment. I see that in fact the investment that wants to enter Pertamina, PLN is in line and there are a lot of them, but the complexity lies in our bureaucracy and our own state-owned enterprises. “Jokowi said during a briefing to the two state-owned companies, as shown in a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Saturday (20/11/2021).
“Then go to the field, sometimes I want to be mad about something that I know, but how come it’s really hard to do, something easy doesn’t work. These posts must be continually improved with the professionalism at your disposal, “he continued.
Jokowi stressed that each allocation must have consequences, both for PLN, such as electricity tariffs and Pertamina, such as the price of fuel oil (BBM) or Premium and LPG.
“It was transmitted in a transparent and open manner. Be frank with the numbers, the calculations, the calculations. But logically. Due to the mission, the thought was not checked, not checked,” Jokowi said.
“It’s later if you want securitization you’ll find out, the price is expensive, it’s difficult to securitize because suddenly there is a transfer, you keep driving. That’s what you have to avoid . If I’m too excited I’ll get him to take action, “he continued.
This means, according to Jokowi, that Pertamina and PLN must maintain the governance of each mission.
“Again, do not take a tour, do not hide in the name of the mission, so that the management is not efficient, the supply is not correct. This must be avoided with the mission”, a- he declared.
“This is the weakness of BUMN, if there is a mission, it becomes unprofessional. The weak point is there so that professionalism is lost,” he continued.
As for the investment, Jokowi continued, the decision is up to the company. But the government also has a grand strategy to bring Indonesia to a common goal.
“This is the importance of professionalism and the interest of the state. The interests of business and government can go hand in hand. So once again you transmit the risks, the consequences, the calculations, transmit the calculations for each support mission. to the government for the big plan that we want to wake up, ”Jokowi said.
