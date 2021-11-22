SKM writes open letter to Narendra Modi on further demands







Farmers want to dialogue with the government

Earlier today, Morcha’s general body approved the central group’s decision to continue the unrest and mobilize protesters for the Lucknow mahapanchayat.



New Delhi

Posted on 11.22.21, 01:52 AM Samyukta Kisan Morcha sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asking for a dialogue with the government on pending farmers’ demands. The letter is a formal response to Modis’ surprise opening of announcing that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed, and informs him that the farmers will continue their protest pending resolution of their remaining demands through the discussion. The letter was sent overnight, hours after the meeting of the general body of SKM, the collective leadership of the farmers’ movement, at the Singhu border. In the letter, the SKM stressed that the prime minister knows that the agitation was not just for the repeal of the three laws. He mentions demands for a law guaranteeing minimum support prices, the withdrawal of the electricity bill and the removal of anti-farmer provisions in the law to control pollution in the national capital region.



To these, the SKM added problems that arose during the protest: the “bogus” cases recorded against protesting farmers in several BJP-led states, compensation for farmers who died during the protest, and the arrest and dismissal of Union Minister of State for the Interior Ajay Mishra Teni for his alleged role in the “Lakhimpur Kheri massacre”. The letter also reveals why farmers are reluctant to take the Prime Minister’s insurance at face value, pointing out that the government has included the electricity bill on its agenda for parliament despite farmers’ pledges during the elections. discussions that it would be withdrawn.



Referring to the Prime Minister’s call for farmers to return to their homes and farms, SKM said, “We want to assure you that we are not interested in staying on the streets. We would like to return home to our families and farms as soon as possible. If you also want this to happen, then the government should enter into discussions with SKM on these six issues. Until then, the SKM will continue with our movement. Earlier today, the general body of SKM approved the central group’s decision to continue the agitation and mobilize farmers for Monday’s Lucknow mahapanchayat and other programs slated to mark the movement’s first anniversary on November 26. The general body will meet again on Saturday to decide the farmers’ next course of action based on this week’s developments. The farmers’ future strategy will be determined by the government’s response not only to their programs during the week, but also to their call for dialogue. This is the second time the SKM has called for dialogue since talks broke down in January after 11 meetings, including one with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah. The government did not respond to the previous offer. Criticizing the extension of the list of farmers’ demands, Abhimanyu Kohar of Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh said The telegraph that the SKM had demanded an MSP law and the withdrawal of the electricity bill from the start as well as the repeal of the three agricultural laws. “As for the withdrawal of false cases, the compensation of the martyrs of the movement, the arrest and dismissal of the minister, these are questions that have been raised during the movement and will have to be part of the resolution,” he said. Kohar said. .

