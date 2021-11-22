Lessons for Narendra Modi and his government-Politics News, Firstpost

The concern is that after this decision, the possibility of a serious debate among stakeholders and political parties over the agricultural reforms they have grappled with for years, if not decades, is unlikely to occur in a future. near future.

For the deaf to hear, said Bhagat Singh at his trial in April 1929, the sound must be very loud.

Ironically, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi confessed that there must be a gap in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like lamp light to some farmers, the sounds emanating from the protest sites farmers around Delhi were no longer booming like they were a few months ago.

The government’s action was also not the hallmark of a hearing-impaired and blind regime. Instead, it was about people realizing the tide was turning against them and damage control measures were needed after the precipitation.

The moot point is whether this evasive action is far too late for polls in five states early next year. Given that there are barely forty days left before 2021 fades into history and one month later the campaign will gain momentum, won’t this action be considered a victory by alienated communities, and will it then force them to ask for more? Will the issue of PSM as a legal right not gain more importance now?

By all accounts, there are real arguments in favor of solving the problems that stagnate the agricultural sector and impact the lives of the people who participate in it. With needed reforms, the deadlock that Modi now belatedly tried to break out of his government was not about the nature of the legislation, but how it was pushed and that too in the midst of a crippling pandemic.

The concern is that after this decision, the possibility of a serious debate between stakeholders and political parties on this issue that they have grappled with for years, if not decades, is unlikely to occur in a near future. Agricultural reforms will certainly not be on anyone’s agenda as 2024 approaches.

Even future governments, regardless of which party (or parties) form it, will refrain from immediately venturing into agricultural sector reform after seeing how it signed the Modi government. As a ploy, Modis ‘announcement could put the parties’ electoral march back on track, but even he would be wary of touching on this issue for a long time.

The net loser is therefore the sector and its holders of the State, but the nation should also bear the cost. When it comes to blaming the stagnant agriculture, the finger will be pointed in that direction of governments and given the centralized style of operation, Modi will not be able to escape the blame.

Modis ‘announcement which took even protesters by surprise, even though his indications were visible from Amarinder Singhs’ talks with the BJP and the tragic episode of Lakhimpur Kheri, is not characteristic of Modi, however. He has the image of a non-roll-back leader, even if he took many decisions from 2014 on issues as diverse as drug policy, the reduction of EPF tariffs on the rise. rail tariffs, and of course the withdrawal of the land acquisition law in 2015..

Yet, consciously, in an attempt to continue to propagate the 56-inch macho and the Prime Minister’s image as a strong man, he and his publicists created the image of him as the one making decisions that required no reconsideration. . This is a characteristic of populists, they begin to believe and promote an image of theirs that is at odds with the real self.

This trait of Modi and his associates became more pronounced after being re-elected in 2019 with a reinforced verdict. Looking back, the fundamental mistake made by the BJP is similar to that of several leaders who have ruled India before, Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv in particular. The mistake is to consider their parliamentary strength as the exact measure of popular support. In a first past the post system, this is one of the traps that those who win mandates can fall into.

The ease with which ideological goals were achieved after the May 2019 verdict through the strategic use of the parliamentary majority of parties and bewilderment in the ranks of the opposition, made Modi and his aides overestimate their ability. This resulted in unnecessary pride and there was little need to shamelessly push through divisive agricultural laws, even within his own ideological fraternity, recalling for example the words of caution from the ‘elder Sahsarkaryavaha, Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

For reasons they are more familiar with, the BJP leadership began to view laws as more politically important to continue to exist than they actually were. Looking back, one is sure many party members would support the argument that it was not necessary to turn farm laws into a matter of prestige and launch a vicious attack not only against civil society protesters. , but also against the whole of civil society, the Sikh community as Khalistani separatists. Key people in government may have realized the dangers of the Sikh sense of identity being targeted as seditious, but this state should not have been allowed to continue for long.

Likewise, the rise in contempt and constant denigration of critics within the party has been appreciated and even rewarded within the party. The management did not realize that this constant state of exuberance was in danger of spiraling out of control. This is precisely what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri when the son of a Union minister got drunk on power and imagined that the arm of the law would never touch him.

To ensure that its regime gets back on track and reclaims the socio-economic groups that have moved away, the government must approach contentious issues with a democratic spirit. For this, with regard to legislative measures, the government must again opt for the Committee route and have broader discussions before introducing laws. More than doing this, the government must be seen as seeking unanimity.

We must realize that the power they have is not that of the 300 seats and more of Lok Sabha, but in reality represents less than 40% of the popular vote. Uncovering a human touch would perhaps be the best service Modi can do for his regime as 2024 approaches, while continuing efforts to restore balance in the short term with the immediate goal of smoothly navigating the impending polls. .

The writer is an NCR-based author and journalist. His books include The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right and Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times. The opinions expressed are personal.