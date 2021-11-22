Jokowi rates PPKM for non-Java-Bali, loose or tight?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) outside Java-Bali which has been going on for two weeks will end today, Monday (11/22/2021). PPKM non Java Bali is a little different from PPKM Java Bali. The implementation of levels 1 and 2 of the PPKM is determined by the status of the red, orange, yellow and green zones. In total, 25 regencies / cities in 13 provinces of Java and Bali are implementing PPKM level 1. North Sumatra itself is the province with the most level 1 PPKM areas, namely 10 districts / cities. So far, it is unclear whether the government will stop, expand, or relax PPKM policy outside of Java-Bali. However, the government has repeatedly stressed that it will continue to assess the implementation of the PPKM every two weeks with a number of indicators. So far, a number of districts / towns have indeed been classified on the basis of levels 1 to 4 based on assessment indicators defined by the government. The indicators in question include the number of Covid-19 cases in an area, mortality and recovery rates, testing and tracing, hospital bed occupancy rates and vaccination results in each region. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) himself is due to hold another limited meeting to discuss the assessment of the PPKM at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta this afternoon. So what are the latest developments outside of Java and Bali? The development of non-Java-Bali Covid-19 cases over the past week has reached 654 cases, lower than the addition of cases in Java-Bali which reached 1,628 cases. Meanwhile, up to 651 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the past week. The non-Java-Bali region has also contributed just 16 death cases over the past week. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211122100103-4-293307/jokowi-evaluasi-ppkm-non-jawa-bali-longgar-atau-ketat-nih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

