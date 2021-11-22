Modis’ turnaround on farm laws reflects concern over impending election

Narendra Modi never admits to missteps, even when the Indians have suffered intense hardship as a result of his politics. But India’s prime minister offered a rare apology last week when he made a stunning overthrow by pledging to repeal contentious farm laws after a year of protests.

Modi argued that agricultural reforms – intended to open the market to greater business participation – would have increased farmers’ incomes. But he admitted that his Bharatiya Janata party government had failed to build consensus for changes that would have had consequences for millions of people.

“I mean with a pure heart that maybe there were gaps in our efforts that we couldn’t explain to some of our fellow farmers a truth as clear as a flame,” Modi said on a TV show. special.

The Prime Minister’s abrupt decision to undo one of the biggest economic reforms of his second term follows a long political standoff with farmers, who blocked highways to New Delhi for a year in a determined show of force .

Analysts said the fall reflected the ruling party’s growing anxiety about its prospects for elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state and current BJP stronghold. The results of this vote will set the tone for the 2024 national general elections.

The BJP’s landslide victory in the 2017 UP state election helped the party project the image that it was an unstoppable juggernaut destined to win the 2019 general election. Modi’s party hopes to create a similar perception the next year, which would help with fundraising and keep disgruntled allies online.

But farmers in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the more prosperous western region, have been a driving force behind the anti-farm law protests, raising fears they are deserting the BJP. It would be another blow to the party, already stung by a disappointing defeat in the West Bengal state election in May.

“The election will be presented as a mid-term referendum on the second term of the Modi government,” said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “They don’t want to just squeak through – they want to come with a bang and create an aura of invincibility.”

Modi’s agricultural laws were aimed at opening up India’s tightly regulated agricultural markets to greater business participation, allowing businesses to buy directly from farmers and setting the terms for contract farming. The prime minister argued that this would free producers from exploitative middlemen and give them more freedom to do business.

But influential landowner farming families – who prospered by selling essential grain to the government at guaranteed prices – feared the laws would be a prelude to the end of the state procurement model and make them vulnerable. powerful corporate interests.

Modi’s surrender to the farmers will affect his carefully honed image as a tough leader and impervious to public criticism. But Vaishnav said the benefits of a change of course would likely outweigh the costs, given the looming UP polls and new political opportunities in the Punjab, where the ruling Congress party recently split.

“This is smart politics,” he said. “The BJP is eyeing two very important elections next year where the narrative of being anti-farmer, beholden to big business and oppressing the poor was likely to wreak havoc. It basically allows them to put those talking points to bed. “

But many are skeptical that Modi’s pre-election about-face will immediately restore his once-high popularity among an influential state constituency of 200 million people. Protesters suffered severe hardship during the sit-ins, which at times escalated into violent clashes with police. Modi – and the BJP’s social media operation – demonized farmers as unpatriotic terrorists and professional protesters who were undermining the country’s progress.

Economists also warn that the debacle over the proposed reforms could be a long-term setback for the modernization of India’s agricultural sector. Many say the industry needs a complete overhaul to improve its economic and ecological sustainability.

“The worst possible outcome will be if people say, ‘Agriculture is too hot a potato and you just can’t touch it’,” said Mekhala Krishnamurthy, senior researcher at the New Delhi Policy Research Center, a think tank. “He needs deep reforms.

The way the BJP pushed bills through Parliament during the Covid-19 pandemic, with little public consultation or scrutiny, heightened suspicion and fueled backlash. The BJP’s longtime ally in the Punjab also broke with Modi over the proposed laws and left the government.

“The damage done is profound,” said Devesh Kapur, director of Asian programs at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. “This is not flipping a switch. The protests lasted for over a year.

After tasting victory, the farmers intend to demand new concessions, such as the incorporation into law of a guaranteed public procurement system – at a minimum price – which would lead to an increase in agricultural subsidies, which are already costly and misguided, according to them. some.

“The farmers have won a victory, but they will not leave the border until all their demands are met,” the Union Bharatiya Kisan, or Indian Farmers Union, tweeted on Sunday.

But Kapur said Modi’s tactical retreat was “an olive branch” that would allow the BJP to begin rebuilding support in an influential constituency in a strategically important region where political opposition remains fragmented.

“You don’t need to win back all the farmers. . . you have to win back enough, ”he said. “The BJP is going to get the message out that ‘the Prime Minister never changes his mind, he stands by his principles, but because of you he did.” Some farmers will now give him the benefit of the BJP. doubt.