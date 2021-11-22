Pak army and judiciary collude against Nawaz Sharif, reveal audio clip leaked as Imran Khan’s position weakens





An audio clip leaked in Pakistan confirmed the role of the country’s all-powerful military in keeping former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif mired in legal issues and out of political action just ahead of the 2018 election.

The audio clip, shared by journalist Ahmed Noorani, contains a conversation allegedly between Pakistan’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar and a subordinate about the military, who was referred to as an institution, wanting Sharif, mentioned by his nickname Miyan Sahib, be penalized.

A forensic audio audit by an American company indicated that the clip had not been edited. The operative part of the clip contains the following conversation:

Judge Nisar: Let me be frank about this. There is an institution that wants Miyan Sahib to be penalized. They want us to slaughter Miyan Sahib, even her daughter (Maryam) should be punished.

Second voice: In my opinion, Maryam does not deserve a condemnation

Judge Nisar: You are right. I have also spoken to my friends, but they disagree. So be it

A judgment handed down a few days later declared Sharif ineligible for the elections, which were won by Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Speaking to News18, a source close to Sharif called for his justification. This conspiracy is in the public domain. This puts a serious question mark on the military and justice in the country. Miyan Sahib was punished for no fault on his part, simply for doing everything he could for democracy and its values, the source said.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana M Shamim also accused Saqib Nisar of overstepping judicial boundaries in the Nawaz Sharif case. In an affidavit, Shamim said he saw Nisar order a High Court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on bail before the 2018 election. Sources close to Sharif speculated on the role at the time. of the Army.

News18 had reported earlier this month that Sharif may have a window to return to Pakistan, and possibly active politics, with a power struggle reportedly erupting between Imran Khan and the military.

Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases, the properties of Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills, was declared an offender in December 2019 by the High Court in Islamabad after he failed to appear before it in the framework of other cases against him. In 2018, an accounts court in Pakistan sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison for possession of assets beyond his known sources of income and one year for failing to cooperate with the investigation into the Avenfield case.

In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the corruption case of Al-Azizia Steel Mills, where illegal investments were detected. All sentences were to be carried out simultaneously. Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

