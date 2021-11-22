Politics
Boris Johnson faces social services rebellion in House of Commons as Tories’ anger grows
Boris Johnson is facing growing anger from Tories and the prospect of a damaging Commons rebellion against social care reform, after it emerged that poorer retirees had to pay more for the cost of care.
A Conservative MP from the north said The independent they were very concerned following the publication of a guidance document revealing that means-tested assistance provided to some retirees by local authorities would not count towards the lifetime cap of 86,000.
The PM is already facing dissent in the backseat over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension, which has led to weeks of allegations and treason charges over path plans black iron on the scale, while polls show waning support for conservatives.
In another blow to the government ahead of welfare proposals debated in the House of Commons on Monday, former Conservative cabinet minister Robert Buckland suggested he would vote against the changes and urged the government to reconsider.
We risked putting the cart before the horse, he warned on LBC Radio. This is a matter of great concern and I know the government is listening to those concerns.
Andrew Percy, the Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole, questioned the impact of the proposals on poorer communities, especially in the north, saying The independent: I’m very concerned with what I’ve seen changes so far.
All of this should aim to protect the property of those who have it the least.
We cannot end up in a situation where those who have worked the least as hard as other people who live in areas with lower house price growth are thus paying the same as those who have benefited from the prices. housing simply because of their place of residence. .
Tory Bury South MP Christian Wakeford also suggested on Sunday that he could vote against the government, telling Times Radio: Moving the goalposts after you’ve already introduced this is not something I’m with particularly comfortable, especially when one of the main messages for the introduction of this tax was that you will not need to sell your home for care.
Conservative peer and former Pensions Minister Baroness Altman said the policy was a perfect example of protecting the very well-off and withdrawing money from the less well-off.
It’s a classic, a classic of Red Wall politics, she said. The independent. It’s those middle-class folks, in parts of the country where house prices are much lower than in the Southeast and even in major metropolitan areas, who have had their money taken away this week.
In an attempt to allay the concerns of her colleagues on Friday, Care Minister Gillian Keegan called Tory MPs, but according to The observer it has been monstrous by backbench MPs about the plans, which were released on Wednesday as Westminster focused on the sordid allegations that have engulfed the party over the past fifteen weeks.
The observer added that Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary, said it was deeply disappointing that the plans were not as progressive as those proposed by Sir Andrew Dilnot.
Sir Andrew, who led a government-commissioned review of funding for social care a decade ago, told MPs those with fewer assets would see no benefit, adding he was very disappointed that alone personal contributions are taken into account in the limit of 86,000.
A very large part of the population in need of care will find themselves materially less protected by the proposals the government has announced when they would have been, said Sir Andrew as he addressed the Treasury Committee earlier this week.
The influential Treasury committee also urged Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, to shed light on the inequalities created by the plans, asking for a full breakdown of the impact of the program on different regions of the country with different levels of financial assets.
In September, the government announced that a cap of 86,000 child care costs would be put in place from October 2023. It also said people with assets of up to 20,000 would not have to contribute anything. in their care, while those with assets of up to 100,000 would be eligible to receive support from local authorities.
But the recently released policy document says that if people receive financial support for part of their care, only the part that they themselves contribute will count towards the 86,000 cap.
Shadow Social Affairs Minister Liz Kendall said: The Conservatives are imposing a punitive tax hike on ordinary workers, which does nothing to ensure more people get the care they need.
Instead, their welfare plans have been exposed as a scam that only protects the homes of the wealthiest people in the country. Today, we know that even fewer people with low and modest assets will be protected from selling their homes to pay for their care.
Average homeowners in the Midlands and North are more likely to be affected by what Labor has described as a stealth shift in welfare proposals, as the party called on Tory MPs to vote, according to Labor Party analysis against the government.
But speaking on the BBC André Marr program, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted that everyone, no matter where they live in the country, will be better off under the plans.
What we did too, which is very different from what [Sir] Andrew had defined in his initial plans we have a much more generous resource test, the cabinet minister said.
So what our plans mean, taken together, is that everyone, everyone, no matter where they live in the country, will be better off with the new proposals that we have brought forward, compared to the current system. Everyone will be better off for it.
