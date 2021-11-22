FEATURE-Tax breaks kick-start electric car shift in Pakistan …





* About 40% of polluting emissions in Punjab come from transport

* Taxes on electric vehicles fall to stimulate demand

* By 2030, Pakistan wants one-third of new cars sold to be electric

By Imran Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD, November 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Pakistani businessman Nawabzada Kalam Ullah Khan had for years considered trading his family’s gasoline cars for electric models.

But it wasn’t until after a series of massive tax cuts went into effect in July that the 29-year-old from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad finally ordered two electric cars.

“Someone has to take the initiative to switch to these economical and environmentally friendly vehicles in the face of increasing pollution in big cities – and we have,” said Khan.

Its new cars, he said, now cost around five times less to run on a daily basis than its old vehicles, a major incentive to make the switch.

Major cities in Pakistan and India are grappling with dangerous levels of air pollution, with Lahore in Pakistan this week declared the most polluted city in the world.

The heavy use of fossil fuel vehicles for transportation, combined with the smoke from the seasonal burning of crops, makes the problem especially serious at this time of year.

But the push for electric vehicles in Pakistan is accelerating, nearly two years after the country launched its ambitious green policy, which envisions a shift to 30% of electric cars and trucks nationwide by 2030 and to 90% by 2040.

The key to this change is heavy tax exemptions for imports of electric vehicles and imports of parts and equipment to build cars in Pakistan.

This has helped make vehicles more affordable, industry figures have said, as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government continues its plan to reduce carbon emissions and urban pollution.

TAX REDUCTION

The general sales tax on locally made electric cars – those with batteries containing less than 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity – has fallen from 17% to almost zero, said Asim Ayaz, general manager of Engineering Development Government Board (EDB). .

At the same time, tariffs on imported electric car parts – such as batteries, controllers and inverters – have fallen to 1%.

Tariffs on the import of fully-built electric cars also went from 25% to 10% for a year, Ayaz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Officials say the tax break is a big step towards implementing Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy, originally adopted by the cabinet in November 2019.

It aims to put half a million electric motorcycles and rickshaws and 100,000 electric cars, vans and small trucks into the transportation system by 2025.

“Certainly, the tax exemptions make the price (on electric vehicles) competitive,” said Malik Amin Aslam, the Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of climate change.

“It makes it extremely attractive for the customer to switch to electricity.”

Aslam said if about a third of new cars sold were running on electricity by 2030, as expected, Pakistan could see a sharp drop in climate-modifying emissions and pollution.

Electric vehicles currently produce 65% less greenhouse gases than those running on fossil fuels, he said.

Pakistan ranks second, behind Bangladesh, according to a list of countries with the worst air quality compiled last year by IQAir, a Swiss group that measures levels of airborne particles harmful to the lungs , known as PM2.5.

In Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province with Lahore as its capital, transport accounts for more than 40% of total air pollutant emissions, followed by industry and agriculture, according to a 2019 study by the United Nations. Food and Agriculture United Nations.

OVERCOME DOUBTS

Shaukat Qureshi, secretary general of the Pakistan Electric Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers and Traders Association, said the new tax cuts mean savings of up to 500,000 rupees ($ 2,900) on imported small electric vehicles.

He said many members of the association used the inducements to order them for the first time.

There are no reliable figures on how many electric cars local importers have ordered imported into the country since the government announced the exemptions.

But in his other role as COO of auto company Zia Electromotive, which imports and manufactures electric vehicles, Qureshi said he has ordered 100 small electric cars from China and plans to import some. 100 more each month thereafter.

Pakistanis – like many others around the world – have always been reluctant to switch to electric vehicles for reasons ranging from higher costs to lack of charging infrastructure and “fear of the unknown,” Ayaz said. at the EDB.

The tax cuts are helping remove the cost hurdle, he said – and could help create around 20,000 new jobs in the auto industry as Pakistani automakers start making electric cars, he said. he predicted.

The problem of charging infrastructure remains, even if some companies have already installed charging stations in large cities and along highways.

Climate change and development expert Ali Tauqeer Sheikh said the government should encourage the private sector to install more charging stations near offices, homes and parking lots.

To overcome fears that electric vehicles have no resale value, car manufacturers and dealers could offer buyback guarantees, he added.

But, Sheikh said, selling more electric cars is not enough to tackle Pakistan’s emissions and air pollution, as the total number of vehicles sold – mostly traditional cars – continues to increase every year.

He said the government must push to eliminate gasoline and hybrid vehicles altogether by raising taxes on them and providing affordable bank loans to people looking to purchase electricity.

“The poor who use motorcycles and rickshaws deserve to have more electric vehicles on the roads to reduce air pollution,” he said. ($ 1 = 173.2000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Imran Mukhtar, edited by Jumana Farouky and Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

