Donald Trump and the fascist right celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal





Former U.S. President and January 6 coup plotters Donald Trump celebrated the acquittal of fascist teen shooter Kyle Rittenhouse by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.

In a statement released after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, Trump said: Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being declared INNOCENT of all charges. This is called being declared NOT GUILTY, and besides, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!

Former President Donald Trump, September 25, 2021 (AP Photo / Ben Gray)

After more than three days of deliberation, the jury ruled unanimously in favor of Rittenhouse on the five remaining charges against him in a trial rigged by Bruce Schroeder, presiding judge of the Kenosha County Circuit, who did not hide his sympathy for the shooter and his right-wing political supporters.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse fired his AR-15 type assault rifle at protesters who had been demonstrating for three days against police violence in Kenosha. He shot dead two men, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and seriously injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

While Judge Schroeder blocked any presentation or examination by the prosecution of the political ideology and motivation behind Rittenhouses’ decision to volunteer with a right-wing militia and then pull the trigger eight times against the protesters, the jury was also tasked with accepting the false self-defense narrative of the shooters’ legal team.

Immediately following the parody of justice in Kenosha, which emboldened further armed attacks on leftist and socialist protesters and political activity, right-wing and fascist figures such as Trump hailed the verdict as a justification for their aggression against the movement against the police brutality and violence that swept through the United States and abroad during the summer and fall of 2020.

Later on Friday, Trump gave an audio interview to Laura Ingraham on Fox News and said the case against Rittenhouse should never have been brought and someone should have ended it sooner. I thought the judge could have ended the case sooner.

Trump went on to tell Ingraham that the verdict justified the use of federal police to quell protests against police violence I helped save Kenosha, as you know. I went there and sent a lot of people, a lot of people. And if you look at Minneapolis, this place was on fire, and we really shut it down. I would have liked to have done it much sooner, but we finally did. We saved him and we saved Kenosha early on.

Rittenhouse’s verdict has also become a rallying point for those intimately involved with Trump in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results with a mob riot and an attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. .

For example, Republican United States Rep. Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina said: Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have the right to defend yourself, so be armed, dangerous and moral. Cawthorn was intimately involved in planning the right-wing assault on Capitol Hill with Trump and his inner circle of conspirators and spoke at the rally near the White House on January 6.

Following the offer made the day before by Republican Republican from Florida Matt Gaetz to Kyle Rittenhouse, Cawthorn also said that Rittenhouse was welcome to intern in his office, as was Republican Fascist Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona. On Wednesday, Gosar was censored by the House of Representatives for his public threat of violence against Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Trump co-conspirator and QAnon supporter Republican Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia tweeted, Kyle Rittenhouse ACKNOWLEDGED ALL charges! May Kyle and his family live in peace now. Those who help, protect and defend are the good ones. Kyle is one of the good guys.

Although Judge Schroeder blocked any discussion of the political background to the Rittenhouses shooting rampage, it was precisely the open incitement of right-wing vigilante violence by then-President Trump and others against the protests. which erupted following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis policeman Derrick Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which created the environment for the events in Kenosha.

Throughout the protests against racism and police violence, which involved as many as 20 million people and took place in more than 2,000 cities across the United States, the Trump administration used police forces federal authorities to suppress protests. In numerous speeches, Trump has called the protesters national terrorists, called for the use of crushing force against the bad guys, and said that when the looting begins, the shooting begins.

It was precisely the rise of right-wing hysteria that encouraged armed vigilantes, white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups to begin patrolling the streets of towns such as Kenosha during the protests. It was a Facebook post by a group calling themselves the Kenosha Guard who urged armed individuals to take to the streets to defend the town from protesters following the brutal shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha white policeman Rusten Sheskey on August 23, 2020.

According to an article in the New York Times on Sunday, former city councilor and local private investigator Kevin Mathewson set up Kenosha’s guard and said on Facebook his intention to deter riots / looting during protests against the killing of Kenosha. Blake.

The Times report said Mathewsons’ call to arms was one of many in Kenosha that day which collectively brought dozens of mostly white armed paramilitaries to the streets of the small town center of the town, creating a heavily armed confrontation with protesters which culminated in the Rittenhouse Shootings.

Asked by The Times about the verdict in the Rittenhouses trial, Mathewson said: It justifies Kyle. I felt justified by this. This justifies the people who say, listen, no one is coming to help, we have to help ourselves.

