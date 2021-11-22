Will take action against ground mafia and its enablers, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that his government would take tough action against the land mafia and its enablers after a massive encroachment on state land was detected during the first phase of the digital cadastral mapping of Pakistan.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan revealed that state lands worth Rs.595bn (Rs.559bn) had been invaded by unrestrained Mafia in three major cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, including forest land worth Rs 1,869 billion.

The Survey of Pakistan began cadastral mapping of these cities in September. In the first phase, the survey was carried out on the lands of the forestry department, railways, civil aviation authority, national highways and the property of the Evacuee Trust.

The prime minister said that like electronic voting machines (EVMs), his government also faced massive resistance while starting cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitize land registers. He noted that encroachment had also exacerbated the current lack of sufficient forest cover in Pakistan.

PM calls on provinces to speed up legislation to stop land-use changes

Phase 1 state land survey results show why the resistance: a phenomenal encroachment of state land, including forest land, by the connivance of the land mafia and political elite , he tweeted.

Prime Minister Khan has vowed to take action against these invaders and their enablers using this precise digital recording.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said about 160,000 acres of state land had been invaded in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SAPM said mapping of forest land of 30,000 km² had been completed, of which 700,000 acres of forest land had reportedly been seized by the land mafia.

The Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi has a total area of ​​2,210 acres, of which 755 acres have encroached, Malik Amin said. Lohi Bher Forest had over 57% (629 acres) of its total area invaded by the land mafia.

