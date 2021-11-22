Kodak Black says it wants to bring Donald Trump back





Anytime there’s a slow news day, it’s always good to know that Kodak Black will be nearby with a social media moment that will hit the headlines.

His last ? Declaring his wish for the return of President Donald Trump in a viral tweet. “Bring Trump back,” he wrote to his millions of followers over the weekend. No context was provided for the tweet.

Kodak’s admiration for Trump probably has a lot to do with the fact that he granted clemency to the rapper as one of his last acts in power. In January, Trump commuted his sentence for his 2020 conviction for possession of firearms.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak revealed at the time, also sporting an autographed MAGA cap. “We Gemini. His birthdays two days after mine. Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer (Bradford Cohen), I call him Pops like my dad, you know what I’m saying. He knows Trump like that, so it’s like, Trump knows what’s up.

Kodak also explained last month that he wanted to represent Trump a bit more in an interview with DJ Akademiks. “I would pass for that boy. I’m integrated,” he said. “I want to wash his hand. He took care of me a lot. I want to get out of this boy. Trump, who you have have you been pressured? ”

Kodak recently took advantage of this on social media. First of all, he drew reactions and bewilderment for being filmed holding his mother’s butt very tightly at a party. He later defended a Florida man who married his goddaughter, with an age gap of 43.

“SMH, my dad did the same,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Left us to start another family with her goddaughter, I was about 9 years old. But I don’t judge anyone. To everyone. This could be true love.

