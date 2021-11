AUKUS deal leaves Indonesia angry as Prabowo Subianto offers different approach

My worry about the developments of AUKUS and sometimes its rhetoric and sometimes it could be an increase in tensions, it could be a reduced dialogue regarding the two superpowers in our region should this not lead to incidents unforeseen, unintentional and accidental events in the South China Sea, the defense minister said. Loading If the South China Sea is full of military movements, the risk of accidents … is a real problem. He also said that AUKUS could not be allowed to compromise the role played in the region by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ahead of the groups meeting on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. . Regarding AUKUS specifically, Ive advised the trilateral to engage ASEAN bilaterally in each country and as a bloc and not consider just two or three nations out of those 10, he said. . We don’t want these 10 nations to be shattered for any reason, especially not because of the geopolitical reasoning of the superpowers in our region. Australia, meanwhile, voiced support for the Philippines over Manila’s latest stoush with China over Beijing Coast Guard behavior in the South China Sea. Steve Robinson, Ambassador to the Philippines, said Australia was concerned about recent destabilizing incidents in the [South China Sea]. It was a reference to the incident last week in which Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at Philippine military supply boats en route to a shoal in the Spratly Islands that the country has been occupying since a ship deliberately ran aground there in 1999. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also spoke on Monday. We hate the recent Ayungin Shoal event and view other similar developments with deep concern, he said. This does not say anything about the relations between our nations. Prabowo and Hishamuddin met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin while in the Gulf over the weekend. On Monday, their leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, virtually met Xi at the China-ASEAN summit. According to Chinese state media, Xi told ASEAN leaders that Beijing will not intimidate its smaller neighbors over tensions in the South China Sea and will work with countries in Southeast Asia to eliminate interference in the area. China was, is and always will be a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner of ASEAN, according to state media citing Xi. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN. He said he would donate an additional 150 million doses of vaccine to countries in the regional bloc and step up joint vaccine production and technology transfer. – with Reuters Get a rating directly from our stranger Correspondents on what makes the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

