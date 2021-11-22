Fall of the Turkish lira: Erdogan’s Achilles heel and the unsolved interest rate conundrum

The fall in prices of the Turkish lira in national currency set a new record following remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the interest rate cuts and the implementation of its monetary orders by the central bank. As the central bank struggled to keep the market at Lira 10 for every U.S. dollar, Friday each dollar received 11,118 Lira, the lowest price of the national currency against the dollar in modern Turkish history.

The historic pound crash comes at a time when there have been two approaches to the issue in recent years. On the one hand, Erdogan believes that rising interest rates have devalued the pound and caused inflation, and that the central bank should cut interest rates further. On the flip side, many economists believe that interest rate cuts are the root cause of inflation and the main factor in the fall in prices of the pound, as well as the withdrawal of silver from it. country investment.

Regardless of the factors that may be the main cause of the economic crisis in Turkey, the important point is that the continued decline of the pound and hence the rise in inflation, unemployment and lower foreign investment could cause a generalized economic crisis in the country. As the economic crisis and financial recession in Turkey deepens, Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) could certainly be the main victims, and in the next legislative and presidential elections, they will suffer the worst. result of their poor performance by low participation. citizens and probably a loss.

Low inflation and a thriving economy behind Erdogan’s retention in power for two decades

Although the current economic crisis in the form of runaway inflation, unemployment and the devaluation of the pound has become a big headache for Erdogan, these variables since 2002 have been the main driver of his stay in power and have been the face of Turkish politics. After 2002, the AKP put in place a definite program and showed effective performance in the administration of the country. Remarkable growth rates, higher GDP per capita, foreign investment flows, control of inflation and higher employment rates have been the most important areas of AKP’s and its success. Erdogan during the first decade of reign.

For example, Turkey’s six-year growth rate from 2001 to 2007 grew by an average of 9.6 percent per year, while 25 members of the European Union experienced an average growth rate of 2, 1 percent during this period. Per capita production increased from $ 3,562 in 2002 to $ 9,629 in 2007. At the same time, another important economic success of the Erdogan government was attracting foreign investment. From 1980 to 2003, Turkey attracted $ 18 billion in foreign direct investment. In 2003 alone, the figure was around $ 3.1 billion, rising to $ 20 billion in 2006 and over $ 30 billion in 2008. During this period, Turkey ranked first to attract foreign investment in West Asia.

At the same time, Erdogan’s government has been very successful in curbing inflation, turning the double-digit inflation rate of 70% that Turkey has suffered from for years into one of the rates of inflation. the lowest, 5.7% in 2008, in the region. . The Islamist AKP has demonstrated such a performance in controlling inflation for the benefit of the poor and middle classes, creating jobs by attracting investment, reducing the unemployment rate to 9.9% in 2008, increasing exports, given the rights of religious and ethnic groups, and by making reforms it remained the dominant power for about two decades on the Turkish political scene.

Erdogan and the myth of the interest rate: posing as an economic expert

The 2016 military coup attempt to overthrow Erdogan and therefore his confrontation with the opposition ushered in Turkey’s entry into a period of economic crisis. Then came the restrictive US and Ankara economic measures and the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in unprecedented Turkish economic setbacks in various indices. In the midst of an economic crisis, a dominant debate is the interest rate. Erdogan insists that high interest rates are at the root of this situation, but economists point out that higher interest rates are the key to bringing foreign investors into the Turkish economy for an exit. crisis.

Erdogan has come under harsh criticism for his interventions in central bank policies and decisions and his insistence on lowering interest rates. In his last speech at a rally of AKP supporters on November 18, Erdogan lambasted the high interest rates, saying supporters of the interest rate hike had no right to criticize current conditions.

“I cannot and do not want to stay on this path with those who defend interest rates,” Erdogan said, adding: “We are reviewing the matter in accordance with religious orders and fixing our measures on that basis. I will be the president, I will fight inflation and interest rates until my last breath. Interest rate is the cause and inflation is the effect of this problem. ”

On March 20, Turkey saw its third central bank governor, Sehap Kavcioglu, appointed in two years by Erdogan, to replace Naci Agbal who was fundamentally against interest rate cuts. Kavcioglu and his team cut the interest rate by 2% during a shock in the market, causing the price of the lira to drop. Every dollar was sold for 10 lire, compared to 8 lire, and at the end of October the inflation rate had risen to 19.8 percent. This happened while in October 2020 the inflation rate was recorded at 11% as the coronavirus crisis was at its peak.

Following Erdogan’s recent comments, the central bank cut interest rates by 1%, triggering a further decline in the value of the pound. In the last trade, every dollar was trading at 11.118 lira, an increase of 6.14%.

When the strong point becomes Achilles heel

Although the economy has been the asset of Erdogan and the party in power for the past fifteen years, this source of influence has become in recent years the main concern of the Turkish president. This caused some hysterical reactions to this question. Erdogan frantically changed central bank governors in response to the crisis. The change of governors, analysts say, is aimed at escaping responsibility for the economic downturn, to save his chances of victory in the presidential elections of 2023.

In the current situation, the devaluation of the pound, the inflation rate of nearly 20% and unstable economic decisions more than ever before Turkey faces the important question of the possibility of foreign capital outflow. In recent years, inflation above 15% has dissuaded foreign investors from investing in Turkey. Meanwhile, an interest rate of 19% was attractive to foreign investors, but reducing it to 15% is likely to scare them off.

This may have an even more destructive impact on the Turkish economy in the near future. Although Erdogan with populist slogans and exploiting the religious sentiments of citizens seeks to portray himself as an Islamic-style advocate of the interest rate, the fact is that the high inflation rate and the declining rates of Combined interest can, as many economists suggest, give way to foreign capital flight, and ultimately more lira price drop and even economic collapse. This means that the same thing that after 2002 increased the popularity of Erdogan and the AKP and secured them back-to-back victories is now an Achilles heel for the Turkish leader and his party. If this messy economic situation continues, the AKP and Erdogan should expect defeat in the next election.

