Bilawal Bhutto says to overthrow Imran Khan government’s solution to all problems in Pakistan





Expressing serious concerns over the ongoing gas crisis in Pakistan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday criticized Imran Khan’s government for its “incompetence”, saying the solution to all the public’s problems lies in the ousting of power led by the PTI. government.

Bhutto said Imran Khan’s PTI continually creates crises and increases the misery of the population, Geo News reported. Pakistan’s prime minister should apologize to citizens starving to death due to the policies of the PTI-led government, he said.

During the prevailing gas crisis, Bhutto said there would be no gas crisis in the country if the government imported LNG in a timely manner.

He also said that the increase in gas prices by the PTI government has affected the general public.

It comes a day after the PPP chairman met with the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday and decided to adopt a joint strategy against Imran Khan’s government.

Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the alliance of the main opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The meeting took place days after the PDM announced a “mehngai” march through Pakistan before starting a long march to Islamabad. The PDM informed that rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

In other recent developments, Imran Khan’s government announced an increase in the price of gasoline of 8.03 Pakistani rupees per liter, a day after the prime minister also warned the nation that fuel prices are expected to increase. undergo an increase.

In addition, reports suggest that Pakistan’s inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world, which could lead to unrest and protests against Imran Khan’s government.

Citing an incident in a Karachi family, Shah Meer Baloch wrote in The Guardian that a shoe salesman set himself on fire because he could not cover his expenses or send money home due to the “soaring prices”.

(With entries from ANI)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/international/bilawal-bhutto-says-toppling-imran-khan-govt-solution-to-all-problems-in-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos