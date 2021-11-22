Operation soon to recover state land worth Rs5tr: PM Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to launch an operation to reclaim occupied state lands after the first phase of digital cadastral mapping of Pakistan detected massive encroachment worth Rs.5.5 trillion .

The total value of all encroached state land and that of the three major cities was approximately Rs5.5 trillion, while the encroached land in three major cities (Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad) alone was assessed. at Rs 2.63 trillion. Likewise, the encroached forest land was worth around 1.86 trillion rupees, the prime minister said in a tweet while sharing what he called shocking facts.

This compounded Paks’ lack of sufficient forest cover, he tweeted.

Prime Minister Khan said that, as in the case of electronic voting machines, the government has faced massive resistance against Pakistan’s cadastral mapping for the digitization of land registers.

The results of the phase 1 state land investigation show why the resistance: a phenomenal encroachment on state land, including forest land by the connivance of mafia-pol elites, he said. he tweeted.

With this accurate digital recording, he said the government will now take action against these land mafias and their enablers.

Earlier at a press conference, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said that in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 160,000 acres of state land had been encroached on.

He said the mapping of the 30,000 km² forest land had also been completed and 700,000 acres had been invaded by the land mafia.

The Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi had a total area of ​​2,210 acres, of which 755 acres were encroached. Likewise, Lohi Bher Forest had more than 57% (629 acres) of its total area invaded by the land mafia, the prime minister’s assistant said.

At the time of the launch of the Islamabad cadastral mapping in September, Prime Minister Khan said that around Rs 400 billion of land in the capital was either illegally occupied or unused, while nearly 1,000 acres of forest land have been encroached.

He had said cadastral maps of three cities would be digitized by November of this year while the rest of the country would be covered within six months.

Khan had regretted that the country’s system lacks the capacity to reclaim illegally occupied land from invaders, stressing the need to establish the rule of law.

Such a move would help attract investment from abroad, he said.

PM maintenance

Prime Minister Khan gave a brief online interview to a United States-based Islamic scholar and co-founder of Zaytuna College, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf.

During the interview, the Prime Minister spoke about his international sports career and his vision to be the Prime Minister of an Islamic State.

On arrogance, Prime Minister Khan said: I finished my studies, got a degree and played internationally. Normally when you play international sport you don’t study, but I’ve done both. Because I had both (sports and education), I had a greater perspective on life.

If everything is sport for you and if you are good at it you think you have taken the world by storm, he said, adding that it is a natural thing, if you are good at sports you can become arrogant.

However, he said at the end of his athletic career, he was blessed with faith.

Faith (Iman) is a gift from God. Not everyone has Iman. Once you have it, you have a completely different perspective on life; you attribute success to God and arrogance disappears from life, he added.

Speaking of climate change, Prime Minister Khan said: When you have a complete divorce from the sacred and only operate on hardware, that’s basically what happens in the world.

He said climate change happened because human beings had strayed from the sacred and urged people to live in this world as they would live for a thousand years.

I believe that the whole environmental movement is sacred. If you want to be close to the Almighty, you have to be human, he said.

Asked about political leadership, the prime minister said that, unfortunately, leadership arose out of a political system that was also separate from faith (Iman).

Very few come into politics for humanity. In most developing countries, politicians come to make money, and very few are Mandelas and our Quaid Jinnah, he added.

When I started politics I had enough money and fame and spending 22 years of my life struggling to become prime minister didn’t make sense, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said he felt for the company and entered politics with the faith of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the state of Medina.

I never thought of personal gain, he added.

The prime minister said he had two main objectives, to make the country a welfare and humane state and to guarantee the rule of law.

The basic tenet of a civilized society was to subject the powerful to the law, he said, adding that all prisons are full of the poor and not the elites.

Responding to a question that the Pakistani diaspora in the United States was seen as one of the successful communities because they had a sense of superiority and not arrogance and a sense of insecurity that forced them to work harder , making them disciplined, the prime minister replied: I feel Pakistan is a country with enormous potential, diverse and talented ethnic groups, but due to the lack of rule of law and injustice, we cannot realize the potential of our society.

Since the elite took over the system, people have not had a level playing field and opportunities in their own country, he said, vowing to unleash their potential and make the country a welfare state.

We gave the biggest social assistance program and that is my ambition. If we do two things to lift people out of poverty and break the monopoly of the mafias, the nation has great potential to excel, he added.

