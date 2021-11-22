Politics
Repeal of farm laws could pay rich dividends for Narendra Modi
If there is an art in political apologies, Narendra Modi may be close to accomplishing it. For starters, Modi is known to never apologize. During his long career as four times Chief Minister of Gujarat and two times Prime Minister of India, his apologies for the policies, decisions or actions of his government are seldom, if ever, remembered. The reason? If one works sincerely, without fear or favor, why should one continue to apologize when things do not go as planned, planned or predicted?
Well Named. Otherwise, in India, demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for every little inconvenience, let alone a real blunder, would be almost a career for some. Make Modi Apologize may well be the slogan of this political brand, with key members of the opposition as ringers or cheerleaders.
And Modi-haters’ sizable band would be its sworn and signed members. Day after day, one would then expect the Indian Prime Minister to humiliate himself for wrongs, real or imagined, let alone committed by him or even remotely linked to him.
Modi has always refused to go down this slippery slope. Even when it came to alleged major incidents in his career, such as the Gujarat riots of 2002. Instead, he said during his campaign to become the country’s prime minister in 2014, If he committed a crime, Modi should not be pardoned. What is this system of forgiving people with excuses? There shouldn’t be any excuses. Modi should never be pardoned.
Demo debacle
Even what some have called his demo debacle, referring to the sudden and swift November 2016 demonetization campaign, did not elicit an apology from Modi.
Millions of Indians have been put to the test. Moreover, this move failed to eliminate the black economy, not to mention cash, in India. Yet Modi never said forgiveness to the nation. For its unanticipated positive side effects, demonetization arguably outweighs the losses.
The only other time I can remember Modi’s apology with folded hands was during the huge death spike in the second wave of coronavirus earlier this year. Speaking in a nationally broadcast speech, Modi said: I apologize for taking these harsh measures which have caused hardship in your lives, especially the poor. I know some of you would be mad at me as well. But these tough measures were necessary to win this battle.
In the face of so much human suffering and the failure of the best efforts to block or alleviate it, what could the millennial man from India offer?
But when it comes to farm laws, no one would have expected Modis’ apologies, or predicted his timing. As for the latter, there could not be a better occasion than Guru Parv, the birthday of the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak. Also known as Kartik Purnima or Deva Deepavali, the festival of light, the day is also revered in Hindu and Jain traditions.
Rumors of compromise were circulating, of course. Captain Amarinder Singhs’ meetings with Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah have sparked talk of some sort of imminent tinkering. Especially after Singh bailed out a divided congressional party he had led in the Punjab as chief minister, leading him to electoral victory four years ago.
It has also been speculated that there will be an electoral alliance with the BJP for next year’s elections in the border state of India. But for that to happen, a face-saving formula for Singh and BJP, which was unpopular with part of the state due to farm bills, had to be in place.
India economic reforms underway
On the other hand, there is a near consensus that farm laws are in fact good for the farmers and the country. Promised by previous governments, they were long overdue as part of the economic reforms underway in India. But the message was not correct; neither the rich agricultural lobbies of farmer-intermediaries nor the ordinary farmers were taken in confidence. The laws were seen as imposed from above by the Dilli Sarkar, fueling centuries-old memories of imperial oppression and aggression. Indian federalism has also weakened with the perception of state-centered autocracy.
You can’t go against Indian farmers if you want to win elections is a common Indian psephological nostrum. Would Modi prove the exception? Apparently not. It is a part of the population that has survived centuries of foreign invasions, looting, domination and mismanagement.
Even if they need to be helped or raised, it has to be done in a different way. The stubbornness of the bold Indian peasants, who braved the rains and the cold to surround and barricade the capital, could not be ignored.
In addition, no sacrifice or setback was too great considering the electoral outlook in Punjab 2022. Besides Punjab, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections next year were also a deciding factor. The stakes are too high for the BJP. Without UP, where would the BJP be?
The gain for the party and for the nation would outweigh any possible counter-arguments against the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Delhi residents are also said to breathe a sigh of relief when farmers return home, clearing the borders of the national capital region.
Politics demands agreements and compromises. Those seen as inflexible and stubborn, not to mention despotic and tyrannical, are soon shown the door. In the world’s largest democracy, the people are always supreme. They need to be coaxed and persuaded, not belittled or taken for granted.
Modi knows this too well. That is why, in addition to the promised repeal of the agro bill, he also made the rare gesture of apologizing.
But the fruit of the excuse, not just its art or should I say the heart, will only be tested or tasted in the maturity of things. When a strong leader bends, it adds to his stature, not subtracts it. Sowing the seeds of political prudence, Modi hopes to reap a richer harvest by harvest time next February.
It is then that his admirers and detractors can decide whether those rare excuses were an admission of defeat or a plowing and turning of the political ground for a richer yield.
Sources
2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/repeal-of-farm-laws-may-reap-rich-dividends-for-narendra-modi-1.83857243
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]