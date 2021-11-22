Erdogan faces rift with coalition ally as economic woes worsen

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is proposing to overturn an electoral law he introduced just four years ago as he runs for a third term, but faces opposition from his nationalist partners, potentially threatening the power alliance.

Mr Erdogan’s desire to water down or remove the 50 + 1 rule, under which an elected candidate must win at least 50 percent of the vote plus one vote, was recently revealed following a meeting which he held with the leader of a small opposition party.

The question revealed divisions between Mr Erdogans, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its junior partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), ahead of elections scheduled for 2023 but which could come sooner.

Changes in Turkey’s political system, from a parliamentary model to an executive presidency that concentrated power in the hands of Mr Erdogan, came in a 2017 referendum backed by the president.

In the absence of a single candidate capable of winning more than half of the votes, the reform led to the creation of electoral alliances. AKP and MHP have joined forces to form the People’s Alliance.

Signs of disunity between them over electoral reforms emerged last week after a meeting between Mr. Erdogan and Temel Karamollaoglu, leader of the Saadet party. Although Saadet is part of the opposition Nation Alliance, he comes from the same Islamist background as the AKP.

Mr Karamollaoglu later revealed the president’s concerns about the new benchmark. This was followed by a senior presidential adviser, Cemil Cicek, saying the rule would cause significant problems … and drag Turkey into chaos.

He was reprimanded by MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, who called the comments strange and destructive …

Many commentators have noted that although the MHP is largely the junior partner, with 48 deputies in AKP 286, it wields undue influence behind the scenes.

The MHP wants to make sure the president counts on them because that’s the source of their oversized influence, said Galip Dalay, a member of the German Institute for Political and Security Affairs.

Their current share of votes does not justify the influence they have and now the MHP is arguably in its most powerful phase since its founding in 1969.

The influence of the strongly nationalist MHP is seen not only in the more nationalist rhetoric of Mr. Erdogan, but also in the politics and the appointment of nationalists in key departments, in particular the ministries of defense and the interior. .

It’s a one-way street in terms of politics and alliance politics and even the political profile of the people at the top of the AKP, Dalay said.

With the next elections scheduled for June 2023 or earlier, Turkey faces a dire economic situation with high levels of poverty and inflation close to 20%. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira has lost more than 30% of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year.

This has resulted in lower opinion poll scores for the government and Mr Erdogan, making it increasingly unlikely that he will be able to cross the threshold even with MHP support.

Erdogan fears he will not be able to cross the 50% threshold in the next presidential elections, so he would like to change the electoral law so that whoever comes first wins, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbuls Sabanci. University.

Of course, the MHP opposes it because the 50 + 1 gives Bahceli enormous bargaining power and he can ask for all kinds of political concessions, political advantages, favoritism, etc.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, said the AKP-MHP alliance was built on a counter-dependency.

Without its alliance with the AKP, the MHP risks not crossing the threshold of entry into parliament as the AKP relies on its nationalist ally to win the presidential race and give it a majority in parliament.

Mr Unluhisarcikli said it was becoming increasingly difficult for Mr Erdogan to cross the new threshold, even with the support of the MHP.

Therefore, they want to change this. But the MHP has two objections: it would destroy the principle of counter-dependency and political legitimacy would be questionable if it did not get half the votes.

Some suspect that Mr Bahceli, who has led the MHP since 1997 and served as deputy prime minister in the coalition that preceded the AKP regime, turned out to be the more astute of the two leaders.

Dr Esen suggested that Mr Erdogan calculated that the presidential system would force right-wing voters, who make up around two-thirds of the Turkish electorate, to line up behind him.

But rather than consolidating the right-wing vote, it actually led to the opposite result, which I think is what Bahceli was hoping to happen, he said.

It seems that Erdogan has fallen into a trap that he has set himself and Bahcelis’ calculations seem more precise.

For now, however, the two groups appear destined to continue their electoral alliance, according to Hatem Ete, research director at the Ankara Institute, who served as a senior adviser to former AKP Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. .

If there is an alternative to MHP, I think a lot of people within AKP would prefer it to MHP, but the relationship between them is not optional, it is a necessity, he said.

There are probably a lot of people in the AKP unhappy with the ideological framework of the alliance but since there is no other option, they accept it to maintain their rule.

Updated: November 22, 2021 04:23