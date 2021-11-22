Cricketer turned politician visits Gurdwara in Pakistan





Sidhu becomes “obedient” after difficult high command posture, withdraws his resignation

Punjabi cricketer turned politician and congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu once again sparked controversy by calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “Bada Bhai” (big brother).

Sidhu made this controversial statement during his interaction with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Returning from Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, he called for the opening of the corridor for cross-border trade.

“I ask that if you want to change the life of Punjab, we should open the borders. Why should we go through Mundra Port, a total of 2,100 km? Why not from here (Kartarpur Corridor), where it it’s only 21 km (for Pakistan), “he told media.

However, without mince words, Sidhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening the corridor. But his remarks about Imran Khan as “Bada Bhai” sparked a strong reaction from several corners.

Not only the BJP, but some congressional leaders also criticized Sidhu for his Bada Bhai remark. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has a lot of love for the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Sidhu visited revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday through the Kartarpur corridor and offered prayers. He highlighted the opening of a new chapter of friendship and trade between the two countries, days after India reopened the Kartarpur visa-free corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

BJP releases video of Sidhu calling Imran Khan “Bada Bhai”

Minutes after Sidhu returned from visiting Pakistan’s most revered Gurdwara, the BJP released a video in which Sidhu was seen calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Bada Bhai”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘Bada Bhai’.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? “BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted while sharing a video.

Rahul Gandhi’s favorite, Navjot Singh Sidhu, calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC

– Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

This is a matter of serious concern for India, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said as the ruling party seized on the issue to target Congress.

He claimed there was a broader view at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while it finds a “Bhai Jaan” in Khan.

This is done for the policy of appeasement because Congress still thinks that there is a section in India that will rejoice in praise for Pakistan. However, there are no such people in India, Patra added.

social media

The leader of the Cong, Manish Tiwari, critic Sidhu

Former Union Minister, Lok Sabha member and top Congressman Manish was quick to criticize Sidhu for his “Bada Bhai” remark.

“Imran Khan might be anyone’s older brother, but for India he is the cat paw of the Pak Deep State ISI military suit that sends weapons and narcotics to Punjab and sends terrorists daily through J&K LOC. Did we forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon? ”Tiwari tweeted as he attacked Sidhu.

In October, nine soldiers including three from Punjab were killed by terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan.

Previously, Sidhu hugged the leader of the pak army.

The Punjabic congressman had already created controversy in 2018 after hugging Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has repeatedly called Sidhu “anti-national” and called him a “security threat”.

A few minutes after resigning from his post as chief minister of the Punjab on September 18, Captain Amarinder Singh said he would oppose Sidhu tooth and nail.

“I will never allow this Sidhu to come. It is an anti-national element. I will not allow it. He is too involved in Pakistan,” said Captain Amarinder Singh. He recalled Sidhu’s speech in Kartarpur which was full of praise for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the controversial decision of the cricketer-turned-politician to hug the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

. @ ImranKhanPTI might be anyone’s older brother, but for India it’s the cat paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military that combines weapons and narcotics in Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC. Did we so soon forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch?

– Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021



