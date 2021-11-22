Xi Jinping Tells Southeast Asian Leaders China Not Seeking “Hegemony”

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday at a summit that Beijing would not “intimidate” its smaller regional neighbors in a context of increasing tension in the South China Sea.

Beijing’s territorial claims on the sea clash with those of several Southeast Asian countries and have sounded the alarm from Washington to Tokyo.

“China was, is and always will be a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner of ASEAN,” Xi said according to state media.

China would never seek hegemony or take advantage of its size to coerce smaller countries, and would work with ASEAN to eliminate “interference,” Xi said.

China’s assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea has pitted it against ASEAN members Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also claim parts.

The Philippines Thursday “in the strongest terms” the actions of three Chinese coastguard ships which they claim have blocked and used water cannons on supply boats heading to an atoll occupied by the Philippines at sea from southern China.

The United States on Friday called China’s actions “dangerous, provocative and unwarranted,” and warned that an armed attack on Philippine ships would invoke the United States’ mutual defense commitments.

“The United States strongly believes that the actions of the PRC asserting its extensive and illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea undermine peace and security in the region,” said the spokesperson for the department. State, Ned Price, using the initials of the People’s Republic of China.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told the Xi-hosted summit that he “loathes” the altercation and said the rule of law was the only way out of the dispute.

“It doesn’t speak well of the relationship between our nations,” Duterte said.

Asean brings together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Burma no presentation

Xi said at the summit that China and ASEAN “cast aside the darkness of the Cold War” – when the region was rocked by superpower competition and conflicts such as the Vietnam War – and jointly maintained stability. regional.

China frequently criticizes the United States for its “cold war thinking” when Washington urges its regional allies to push back Beijing’s growing military and economic influence.

US President Joe Biden joined ASEAN leaders for a virtual summit in October and pledged to strengthen his engagement with the region.

The summit began without a representative from Myanmar in attendance, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting. The reason for the absence was not immediately clear, and a spokesman for the Myanmar military government did not respond to calls for comment.

ASEAN has dismissed Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led a bloody crackdown on dissent since taking power on February 1, from virtual summits last month for his failure to make any progress in implementing implementation of an agreed peace plan, in an unprecedented exclusion for the bloc.

Myanmar refused to send a junior representation and criticized ASEAN for deviating from its principle of non-interference and giving in to Western pressure.

China has been pushing for Min to attend the summit, diplomatic sources said.

RELATED STORIES

PH to resume resupply missions at Ayungin Shoal Lorenzana outpost

After Ayungin Shoal incident, EU emphasizes opposition to actions endangering peace in SCS

Subscribe to our national newsletter

Read more