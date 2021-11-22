Donald Trump awarded the ninth Dan Black Taekwondo Belt by Kukkiwon





Former US President Donald Trump was awarded a 9th Dan Black honorary belt by Kukkiwon, the headquarters of the World Taekwondo Academy. This is the highest level achieved by professional martial artists. Kukkiwon chairman Lee Dong-seop visited Trump at his Florida residence to hand him a taekwondo black belt, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. A South Korean resident in the United States is said to have organized the meeting. . “I learned that Donald Trump was very interested in Taekwondo,” Lee said, quoted by the media outlet.

Responding to the gesture, Trump said, “It is an honor for me to receive an honorary certificate from Dan and I think taekwondo is a wonderful martial art for self defense. I wish to see the taekwondo team demonstration. Kukkiwon ”, as posted by the official Kukkiwon Facebook account. The award puts Trump on par with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who received a black belt and was named Grandmaster of Taekwondo when he visited South Korea in 2013. Even without practicing taekwondo, Putin was able to achieve the rank. coveted. Meanwhile, the Republican leader and the 45th President of the United States have also vowed to wear his taekwondo gear to Congress if he manages to return to the White House in the future, the outlet reported.

Ready to talk to Prez Biden if it ‘could help’ country: Trump

On November 9, Trump confirmed that he had not spoken to outgoing President Joe Biden for a long time, but was willing to do so if it “could help” the country, Fox News reported. Earlier this year in January, Trump skipped Biden’s nomination, making him the first president since 1869 to ignore his successor’s nomination. When asked if he would be ready to contact President Biden, Trump replied that he would if it helped the country in any way. Meanwhile, he was quick to add that they both have a very different point of view.

According to the former president, the country “goes to hell” and is “abandoned”. “Leaving all the nonsense aside, if we just focus on making America successful, we will beat everyone,” Trump said as quoted by Fox News. During the April 2020 presidential campaign, Trump and Biden had a rare phone conversation to discuss strategies relating to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, around this time the conversation was described as quite positive by Trump and Biden.

Image: Facebook / @ Kukkiwon_tkd

