Giving foreign citizens the right to vote is a victory for Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Image credit: Reuters

In a historic gesture last week, a joint session of Pakistan’s parliament passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill. The biggest takeaway from the new law is that overseas Pakistanis now have the right to vote. The move is seen as a major victory for the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had long made it an election promise.

Like other countries in South Asia, Pakistan has a large diaspora. It is indeed one of the largest in the world. Pakistanis overseas often retain close ties to their homeland. Statistics show that there are over 9 million Pakistanis residing in over 120 countries, or around 4 percent of the Pakistani population.

Most of these people hold the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis. Eighty percent of them live in six countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, Oman, Canada and America. It was a travesty to have denied these people the right to vote for all these years. The decision of the Pakistani parliament is to be welcomed.

The contribution made by overseas Pakistanis to the homeland cannot be overstated. Their remittances during the year 2020-2021 amounted to $ 29.4 billion, a staggering amount for the developing country. Saudi Arabia accounted for $ 7.7 billion of that amount, the United Arab Emirates $ 6.1 billion, the United Kingdom $ 4.1 billion and the US $ 2.7 billion. These remittances play a huge role in the Pakistani economy, helping it to increase vital foreign currency reserves.

Some Pakistani political circles have expressed concern over the decision to grant the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas. This is because most of the diaspora tend to come from a limited set of districts across the country, and their vote could tip the scales in tight electoral contests there.

There have also been unsubstantiated claims that some political parties stand to gain the most from the new law, based on the assumption that many Pakistanis overseas have a favorable view of these parties.

This may or may not be the case. However, it cannot be used as a justification for denying the right to vote to citizens. Pakistanis overseas have made enormous contributions to Pakistan and are generally very good ambassadors of their ancient and culturally rich land. Granting them the right to vote is a long overdue measure that recognizes their efforts.

