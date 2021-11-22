30th anniversary of ASEAN-China, President calls for enhanced cooperation between the two sides





During the 30 years of partnership between ASEAN and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), there have been many concrete collaborations between the two regions, including in the economic sector. China has even become ASEAN’s biggest trading partner over the past 12 years. This is what the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said in his speech as he attended the special conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations, virtually from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday (11/22/2021). “Our trade in 1991 was worth 8.36 billion US dollars and last year it reached over 685.28 billion US dollars, an 82-fold increase in just under 30 years,” said the president. In addition, the cumulative two-way investment has also exceeded USD 310 billion over the past 30 years, making China a source foreign direct investment (FDI) is the fourth largest of all of ASEAN’s dialogue partners. According to President Jokowi, the strong relationship that exists between ASEAN and China requires hard work, one of which is building trust in order to build a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership over the next 30 years. “This mutual trust can be achieved if we all respect international law,” he said. The ASEAN-China partnership, continued President Jokowi, must be strengthened to make the region a economic power. Balanced trade is also very important to pursue. “Therefore, cooperation to support economic transition, energy transition and digital transition is very important for future cooperation,” said the president. For this to happen, the president said ASEAN-China has the responsibility to create a peaceful and stable region. President Jokowi believes that without peace and stability there will be no prosperity. “Let’s strengthen cooperation recover together, recover stronger, he said. “I congratulate ASEAN-China on 30 years. I am sure that the comprehensive strategic partnership will take us a big step forward in advancing ASEAN-China relations in the future, ”the president said. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Director General of ASEAN Cooperation at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sidharto R. Suryodipuro and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to ASEAN Derry Aman accompanied the president in this activity.(BPMI SETPRES / UN)

