How Pakistan’s announcement of new envoy to the United States reveals terrorism’s deep ties to Islamabad





Sardar Masood Khan is a dangerous radical who has worked with Islamists for a long time. His appointment highlights an increasingly dangerous Pakistani regime, which is working to co-opt and support Islamists around the world

File image of Masood Khan (in white). Image Courtesy: National Institute of Health, Pakistan

On November 5, 2001, Pakistan announced that Sardar Masood Khan had been chosen to become Pakistan’s new envoy to the United States after the current Ambassador, Asad Majeed Khan, ended his three-year term in January 2022. Among the small coterie of South Asian analysts who have criticized the endless subjugation of the Americas to Pakistan despite Pakistan’s demonstrable role in undermining virtually all US national security in the region since September 11 and beyond, several have criticized this choice, arguing that Khan is a dangerous radical with a long history of working with Islamists, whose appointment reflects an increasingly dangerous Pakistani regime, which strives to co-opt and support Islamists in the the world, including the United States.

Pakistan still celebrates its success in defeating the United States after twenty years of benefiting from American largesse under the guise of being a partner in Afghanistan while using all means possible to aid the Taliban and their murderous allies, culminating in the American withdrawal. . Perhaps stunned by one of the few victories that the Pakistani military can celebrate (aside from its defeat of Pakistani democracy), perhaps Pakistan thinks it can revive its violently revisionist program vis-à-vis from Kashmir and the rest of India. Managing Pakistan’s relations with the United States has always been one of the most important goals of the Pakistani deep state. While Pakistan may think this is the best way to capitalize on its victory in Afghanistan, imposing a terrorism enthusiast on Washington is unlikely to produce the results it expects.

Who is Sardar Masood Khan?

He is a retired career diplomat from Pakistani Kashmir (POK). In 2016, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed him to assume the 27th president of Azad Kashmir, that part of Kashmir that Pakistan has controlled since it seized the territory in what became the First Kashmir War of 1947-48. Before retiring, he was twice Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva (2005-08) and New York (2012-15) and Ambassador to China (2008-12). After his retirement, he headed the Institute for Strategic Studies in Islamabad (formerly known as the Pakistan Institute for Strategic Studies, or PISS), a government-funded organization tasked with disseminating dissertations that match or are dictated by the men in uniform who matter, before assuming his appointment as POK President. I am sad to report that I could not find any evidence that he was involved in the think tank jointly launched by Beijing and Islamabad, which would focus solely on research and development of the China-Pakistan economic corridor. The initiative has been aptly named International Research and Development (RANDI). RANDI, according to the Daily Times, was to serve as an information corridor to promote perspectives, data and information for policymakers, students, scholars, academics and businesses in both countries.

Pakistani Ejaz Haider, a leading pro-army interlocutor in various media platforms, criticized the selection for several reasons, including the fact that he has already retired from his career in the foreign service. Haider compared him to an army chief accepting command of a battalion after his retirement. Oddly enough, at least two department heads did just that when they accepted the post of emissary to Washington after their retirement: former Army chief Gen. (ret’d) Jehangir Karamat, who served in Washington between August 2004 and June 2006, and Air Chief Marshal Zulfiqar Ali Khan who served from July 1989 to September 1990. This adds to a long list of retired army generals of lower rank who have assumed the role of job. He won’t be the first or the last person to be ousted from retirement for this enviable position.

Considering his post as ambassador to China, his pro-China views should come as no surprise. In October 2001, he ruled that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the fragile peace in the region require the extension of the CPEC’s route to Afghanistan. It should also be noted that Pakistan’s envoys to the United Nations in New York and Geneva prioritize the evocation of a myriad of false claims from Pakistan to Kashmir at every opportunity. Given his service in both of these posts as well as his appointment as POK chairman, his relentless bickering over alleged Indian perfidy in Kashmir shouldn’t come as a surprise either. Notably, after stepping down as president-nominee, he mournfully lamented Pakistan’s inability to transform the cause of Kashmir into an international civil rights movement, which he falsely attributed to the colonial and irredentist occupation of the territory by India since August 2019 must be broken.

A controversial past and present

His selection raises eyebrows in Washington as in New Delhi. For good reason. As stated above, he has been a relentless interlocutor for Pakistan’s claims to Kashmir, despite their complete lack of legal or historical legitimacy. reading of the United Nations Security Council resolution on the issue. Washington has long been tired of Pakistanis whipping this long dead horse and has moved ever closer to India’s position, save for a few predictable voices of ignorant people in Congress, swayed by the efforts of the vast Pakistan lobbying firms.

The most problematic issue is its proactive support for Islamist terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul Mujahideen, which the Trump administration designated as a terrorist organization in 2017, which also means that its top leader, Syed Salahuddin, is a terrorist. specially designated global. . Khan lamented the move, saying the terrorist organization was fighting for the freedom of India-occupied Kashmir, adding that their struggle was not linked to any form of terrorist activity across the border. He added: Ignoring the genocide of the Kashmiris by the Indian military and declaring the freedom fighters terrorists is a criminal departure from international humanitarian and democratic standards by the United States. For the record, the data belies his claims. According to a global terrorism database maintained by the University of Maryland, there were 244 successful terrorist attacks by the group between 1990 and 2019, using the most rigorous coding criteria. In these attacks, 356 people were killed and 633 injured.

As Sam Westrop detailed, he has supported and probably still supports many Islamist terrorist organizations and terrorist leaders, including Fazlur Rehman Khalil who founded the Deobandi Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM). The United States designated this group as a terrorist organization in 1997 and later, in 2014, designated Khalil himself as a specially designated global terrorist. Khalil is known to have maintained close relations with al-Qaeda, notably with Osama bin Laden before his death. Khalil was a key member of Osama’s International Islamic Front and a co-signer of Osama’s first fatwa issued in 1998 calling for attacks on the United States.

Delhi, for its part, finds him a deleterious provocateur for his various critiques with varying degrees of validity and absurdity of the conduct of the Indian armed forces in Kashmir; his relentless salute from Burhan Wani, a murdered popular terrorist leader associated with Hizbul Mujahideen as a hero; and his comparisons of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ regime to that of the fascist Nazi regime of Hilters. The idea of ​​continually cleaning up after his diplomatic mimicry about Delhi’s own political priorities as it continues to bond with Washington amidst many serious disagreements is undoubtedly distasteful, and rightly so.

Given the relentless efforts of ISI, the notorious Pakistani intelligence agency, to both stir up trouble in Punjab and Kashmir, his appointment is probably a harbinger of more reckless Pakistani shenanigans aimed at causing problems for India at home or abroad. Given that relations between India and Pakistan on the one hand and between the United States and Pakistan on the other hand are at their lowest local level, it is easy to question the sobriety of the selection of Khan’s generals in this important post.

Will the Panga be chargeable?

Pakistan is unlikely to reap the expected benefits if Khan takes on the post early next year for several reasons. First, Khan himself is deriding Pakistan’s policy towards that part of Kashmir which he mismanages. Even Aijaz Haider noted that despite all his cries about Indian wrongdoing in Kashmir, Pakistanis’ own record of the Kashmiris they rule is chaotic. International organizations such as Human Rights Watch agree.

Second, if Pakistan insists on playing that sad one-note song on its Kashmir kazoo in Washington, it will find few takers. Americans are exhausted by the endless Pakistani terrorist hijinx and its incessant chatter with Islamist thugs. Washington has not been very subtle on this point. Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to complain that President Joe Biden has yet to call him. While Biden has said very little about Pakistan since following his predecessors’ disastrous plan to hand Afghanistan over to Pakistan, President Biden fully understands how Pakistan’s behavior has undermined US efforts given that he has served as vice president for eight years, during which time critics of Pakistan like Bruce Riedell advised the Obama White House. Moreover, most of the men and women who served in Afghanistan know very well who was behind the Taliban: the Pakistani military. Someday these men and women will be generals, and they won’t have a thing for the Pakistani men in uniform that many present-day American generals are mysteriously hiding.

Given this silence reinforced by widespread antipathy for Pakistan in much of the US government, one might expect more probity from deep state security officials in Rawalpindi and Abpaara. Alas, I suspect that Pakistan is so used to cultivating terrorists and unleashing terrorists in its region and then offering its expertise in capturing terrorists cheaply that it expects to be a partner again. Washington’s deceptive, but well-paid, crisis management. in Afghanistan, it fed first. And, as has happened several times since 1954, Washington will fall into the trap and continue to subsidize Pakistan’s most lucrative business: terrorist farming.

The author is the author of Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Armys Way of War and In Their Own Words: Understanding Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. The opinions expressed are personal.

