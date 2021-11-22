Karamoh on target as Fatih Karagumruk defeats struggling Kasimpasa





Yann Karamoh scored his second goal of the season as Fatih Karagumruk clinched a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday. A homeward goal from Tomas Brecka with just two minutes played gave Karagumruk his sixth win of the season before the 23-year-old Ivorian international scored the second in the 20th minute. Editor’s Choice Serbian international Aleksandar Pesic converted from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in the 27th minute before Yusuf Erdogan struck out a goal for Kasmpasa in the 32nd minute, but it was not enough for them. give something of the match. It was Karagumruk, who started the game on a high note and they took a deserved lead with just one minute played when Brecka scored in her own net while trying to save a looping cross from Andrea Bertolacci. The away team almost doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Karamoh combined well with Erhun Oztumer and the first tried to hit goalkeeper Harun Tekin, but the ball hit the upright and s’ is dumped for a goal kick. But eight minutes later, the Ivorian did not deny himself as he rushed to a deep pass from Oztumer, beat two defenders of Kasmpasa, before passing the ball in front of Bertolacci for the second goal. Seven minutes later, Karagumruk took the third thanks to Pesic, who converted from the penalty spot sending goalkeeper Bertolacci the wrong way. However, Kasmpasa reduced the deficit five minutes later when midfielder Erdogan rose to the top to meet a corner kick from Kevin Varga and gave a header with the ball sneaking under goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano. Karagumruk entered the break with a 3-1 advantage and they looked more dangerous in the opening minutes of the second half when they tried to put the game out of their opponents’ reach. In the 60th minute, Kasmpasa coach Hakan Kutlu made a double change, with Morocco international Nabil Dirar replacing Kevin Varga while Michal Travnik was off for Nicolai Jorgensen. The changes almost paid off when Dirar had a good run down the right side before bringing the ball in for Varga, but the latter’s left-footed effort was easily recouped by Viviano. Nigeria international Ahmed Musa, who has scored a top-flight goal so far this season, was introduced in the 78th minute for Karamoh but he couldn’t find the back of the net. In a few more minutes, Karagumruk was reduced to nine men after defender Vegar Eggen Hedenstad and midfielder Lucas Biglia were sent off, but they held on to record another road victory. The victory propelled Musas Karagumruk to fifth place in the 20-team standings after collecting 22 points from 13 matches while Kasmpasa is in 19th position with nine points from 13 outings.

