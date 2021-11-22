Boris Johnson warned Tories were losing support amid rising number of cross-Channel migrants

Senior Tories have warned Boris Johnson of a backlash from supporters to an increase in the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, as the British Prime Minister has set up a new inter-ministerial task force to tackle the problem.

More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK from France in small boats so far this year, according to official figures, almost three times the total in 2020. More than 5,000 arrived in November .

Johnson is reportedly enraged by the number of people arriving on beaches in south-eastern England and has ordered Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay to chair a new committee to coordinate the response.

A government official said the committee would include representatives from the Foreign Office, the Defense Ministry and the Home Office “to deal with Whitehall” on the issue. It will meet for the first time this week.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is under increasing pressure after pledging to stop small boat crossings when she took office in 2019.

A cabinet minister said the problem affected Conservative supporters. “I was on the doorstep this weekend and it’s becoming a real problem. It’s like the race to [the election in] 2015: We didn’t have an answer on migration reduction back then and we don’t have an answer on that now. “

Another minister said: “I am as worried as the Prime Minister about this. I fear it will get worse and without France’s cooperation I don’t see how we can solve it.

A poll by Redfield and Wilton on Sunday found that 55% of voters said the government was too lenient on the small boat issue. The poll found that 77% of Conservative supporters agreed with the sentiment.

Craig Mackinlay, Tory MP for South Thanet, told the BBC it was becoming “a key issue at the door” and said it would cost the party votes in the next general election.

“People ask why our support has waned over the past few weeks in many polls. This is the issue of greatest concern in my riding and in door-to-door cases elsewhere, ”he said. “It’s really on people’s lips because it looks like a failure of the state. “

A Tory strategist has warned that if the issue is not resolved, it could lead to the creation of a right-wing political party, similar to the anti-EU UK Independence Party led by Nigel Farage. “If we’re not seen as tough enough on this – especially in the Red Wall – we’ll find we’re in trouble and someone will take advantage of it.” “

Refugee groups point out that while the number of people arriving in the UK by boat has increased dramatically, the total number of arrivals has declined due to a drop in the number of arrivals via other routes.

The UK received asylum claims from 37,235 people in the year to June, a drop of 4% from the same period a year earlier.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labor’s shadow Home Secretary, accused Patel of “broadly failing” on the issue and said formation of the Barclay-led task force suggested Johnson agreed .

Health Secretary Sajid Javid defended Patel and said she was looking at “all possible options to try to break this business model”. He suggested that other measures would be introduced soon.

An Interior Ministry official spoke of plans such as offshore centers to detain asylum seekers and life sentences for smugglers. But they warned that there was “no silver bullet to fix this problem.”