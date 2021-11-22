Politics
Geoparks must be protected through the conservation of the area
JAKARTA, investor.id – As a country in Ring of fire, Indonesia has a Geopark and the best known is the Batur Geopark which was recognized by Unesco in 2012.
In addition, Indonesia owns the Gunung Sewu and Mount Rinjani Geoparks, the heritage of this Indonesian-owned geopark is a gift from God that must be protected and used by the conservation of the area.
This is what President Joko Widodo said at the “National Indonesian Geopark Conference to be held virtually on November 22, 2021.
President Jokowi said that by preserving the geological heritage, geographic heritage and the values it contains ranging from ecology to history and culture, Indonesia could become a country with a sustainable geopark .
The geopark is not only a place of conservation but can also be developed for the education and tourism development of the surrounding community so that there is a balance between the conservation of the environment and its use.
“The geopark area is a place to learn about the heritage of the nation and the world, learn more about biodiversity and culture,” he said.
The heritage of this geopark must be preserved and its ecosystem is not damaged and the geopark can be developed as a tourist place and in accordance with current tourism trends.Each geopark has its own uniqueness and its own culture that can be found in the area of the geopark, what needs to be reinforced is story or narrative in the geopark area.
The main key to the development of geoparks is better governance and the involvement of geopark activists, academics and the surrounding community and breakthroughs that balance conservation and the economy.
Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the geoparks are a gift from the Almighty and must be developed.
Indonesia has become an ASEAN country with the most Unesco Global Geoparks and in the future it will certainly become a tourist attraction.
In Presidential Decree No. 9/2019, the government is to oversee the concept of a geopark with three pillars, namely conservation, education and the well-being of the surrounding community.
The Minister of Environment and Forests (KLHK), Siti Nurbaya, declared that the Geopark initiated by Unesco is one of the instruments of sustainable development for the well-being of the community.
Geopark combines three pillars of diversity, namely geology, biology and culture, many geological heritages are in direct contact with biology and culture.
KLHK currently manages 554 conservation areas covering an area of 27 million hectares. In this management, KLHK actively participates in international initiatives including 8 World Heritage sites in conservation areas. And of course there are geoparks in 4 conservation area units namely Mount Batur Conservation Area, Rinjani Geopark, Tambora Geopark and Ciletuh Geopark.
The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, said the development of the geopark should be carried out in an integrated manner between the central and regional governments.
With reference to Presidential Decree No. 9/2019, geoparks can be promoted for their potential for sustainable economic development.
The development of marine tourism will continue to be done by considering the capacity of reception and the capacity of reception.
The development of geoparks based on coastal areas and islands can be achieved in coherence with the implementation of the blue economy. KKP supports the development of island geoparks such as Belitung Unesco Global.
The support takes the form of aid for the conservation and use of marine space.
