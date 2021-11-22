This is the content of Jokowi’s speech at the ASEAN-China meeting





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – During the 30 years of partnership between ASEAN and China, many concrete cooperations have been carried out by the two regions, including in the economic field. China has even become ASEAN’s biggest trading partner over the past 12 years. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his speech as he attended the special conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations virtually from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (11/22 / 2021). “Our trade in 1991 was worth $ 8.36 billion and last year it reached over $ 685.28 billion, an 82-fold increase in just under 30 years,” Jokowi said. In addition, cumulative two-way investment has also exceeded US $ 310 billion over the past 30 years, placing China as the fourth largest source of FDI among all ASEAN dialogue partners. Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his speech during his participation in the special conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations virtually from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday 11/22/2021. (Press office of the Presidential Secretariat / Rusman) Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his speech during his participation in the special conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations virtually from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday 11/22/2021. (Press office of the Presidential Secretariat / Rusman) According to Jokowi, the strong relationship that exists between ASEAN and China requires hard work, one of which is building trust so that a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership can be built over the next 30 years. “This mutual trust can be achieved if we all respect international law,” he said. The ASEAN-China partnership, Jokowi continued, must be strengthened to make the region an economic power. Balanced trade is also very important to pursue. “Therefore, cooperation to support economic transition, energy transition and digital transition is very important for future cooperation,” he said. For this to happen, he said ASEAN-China has the responsibility to make the region peaceful and stable. Jokowi believes that without peace and stability there will be no prosperity. “Let us strengthen cooperation to recover together, to recover stronger,” he said. “I have congratulated ASEAN-China for 30 years. I am sure that this comprehensive strategic partnership will take us a big step forward in advancing ASEAN-China relations in the future,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211122143301-4-293452/begini-isi-pidato-jokowi-di-pertemuan-asean-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos