Protests erupt in Pak amid growing backlash against proposed China-Pakistan economic corridor: The Tribune India





Karachi, November 21

Massive protests have erupted in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar over unnecessary checkpoints, severe water and electricity shortages and threats to livelihoods from illegal fishing, as part of a growing backlash against the Sino-Pakistani Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).

Protests by workers from some political parties, civil rights activists, fishermen and concerned citizens have lasted for a week at Y Chowk on Port Road in Gwadar, a coastal town in the turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan. from Pakistan. Protesters demand the removal of unnecessary security checkpoints, the availability of drinking water and electricity, the expulsion of large fishing trawlers from the Makran coast and the opening of the border with Iran from Panjgur in Gwadar, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

India’s concern

India has protested to China against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The huge project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in Balochistan The port of Gwadar has long been touted as the crown jewel of the CPEC, but in the process the city has become the epitome of a state of security

The leader of the “Give Rights to Gwadar” rally, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, said the protests would continue until their demands were met, saying the government had not been sincere in addressing the concerns of the Gwadar. the local population living in the area.

Rehman has strongly criticized the government in the past for failing to address the basic problems of the people of Gwadar.

Will support Chinese companies in Pak: Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that his government will give priority to supporting Chinese companies in Pakistan. He called on the authorities to immediately resolve the problems related to road connectivity and the provision of public services facing Chinese investors. Khan made the remarks when meeting with a Chinese trade delegation led by Chen Yan of Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd on Saturday. PTI

