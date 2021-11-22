Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates as PM faces social services rebellion





Related Video: Sajid Javid Launches Review of Racial and Gender Bias in Medical Devices The government faces the possibility of a backbench rebellion on Monday amid the wrath of lawmakers after it emerged poorer retirees had to pay more for the cost of care as part of the changes to the controversial health and care bill. Concerns were raised following the publication of a guidance document, which revealed that means-tested assistance provided to some retirees by local authorities would not count towards the lifetime cap on benefits. 86,000. That means people could still be forced to sell their homes to pay expensive bills, critics have suggested. Pressed to find out if that was the case this morning, hours before a House of Commons vote on the issue, Small Business Minister Paul Scully said he hoped no one would have to sell his house, but refused the possibility of guaranteeing it outright. I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do, he told Sky News. Elsewhere, Boris Johnson has insisted that all new homes, supermarkets and workplaces built in Britain will be required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under the new regulations. aimed at launching nations’ attempt to ban the sale of new fossil-fueled vehicles by 2030.. Follow our live coverage below Key points Show last update



1637572895 Johnson urged to prevent MPs from avoiding second-job tax Lets get the latest news from the Tories sleaze row now. Boris Johnson is urged to prevent MPs from evading tax on their second job by funneling revenue through low-tax personal businesses. At least 10 MPs receive a total of $ 1 million through such arrangements, a survey conducted by The temperature newspaper found. The approach, which is completely legal but has raised eyebrows, can lower the tax bill for top earners by potentially avoiding the top tax rate of 45 percent on personal income. Our political correspondent Jon stone has the full report: Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 9:21 AM 1637572298 New migrant task force plans to move families from hotels to barracks A newly formed committee, aimed at streamlining the UK migrant crisis, would consider strategies including housing asylum seekers in army barracks rather than hotels. It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed on Sunday that Covid has made it more difficult to return failed asylum seekers to the countries they came from. The initiative will examine the idea of ​​accommodation, the possibility of reducing benefits, whether return agreements can be strengthened as well as relocation to third countries during the processing of applications, the newspaper said. More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel in small boats – almost three times the number in 2020. Labor has accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of failing to stem the flow. A group of suspected migrants are brought to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following an incident with a small boat in the English Channel (PENNSYLVANIA) Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 9:11 AM 1637570448 Not a care plan, he’s a con artist, says Jonathan Ashworth The shadow health secretary has accused Boris Johnson of wasting the trust he was given in the last election by making changes to the health and healthcare bill that go against the promises he was given in the last election. ‘he did. Speaking to Sky News this morning, Jonathan Ashworth said that when you look at the details, you can see it’s not a care plan – it’s a downside of care. Explaining, the Labor MP continued: If you live in a 1-meter house, perhaps in the home counties, 90% of your assets will be protected if you need social care. But, if you live in an 80,000 terraced house in Hartlepool, Barrow, Mansfield or even Wigan, you lose almost everything. It’s not fair, it doesn’t level up. Its flight in the light of day. Mr Ashworth said Labor is calling on all-party MPs to reject the proposal, urging ministers to get back to the drawing board and come up with something fairer and better. Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:40 AM 1637569444 Commons vote on social protection reforms expected later today There will be a vote in the House of Commons today, in light of changes made by Boris Johnson’s government to the health and social services bill. Here is a full parliamentary program for today (Monday, November 22): 2:30 p.m. Home office questions 3:30 p.m. Urgent questions / statements Health and Care Bill – Remaining Steps (Day One) A short debate on BioYorkshire and the development of the bioeconomy 3:15 p.m. Education bill (environment and sustainable citizenship) – committee stage Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill – Committee Stage (Day 10) Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:24 AM 1637569271 New homes and workplaces will have EV charging points, PM says New homes, supermarkets and workplaces will have to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under new regulations to be announced by Boris Johnson. Ahead of the ban on the sale of new fossil-fueled vehicles in 2030, the prime minister will say the move will result in 145,000 additional charging points being created each year before the end of the decade, according to reports. Ashley cowburn. According to the latest figures available from the Department for Transport (DfT), the UK has only 25,927 public electric vehicle charging devices, including 4,923 fast chargers. The action is part of the government’s attempts to reach the legally binding goal of net zero by 2050 and follows a report released earlier this year by the Competition and Markets Authority suggesting that at least 280 480,000 public charging points will be needed by 2030. Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:21 AM 1637568876 The minister refuses to guarantee the end of the sale of housing to pay for care A government minister said he hoped no one would have to sell their house under the prime minister’s welfare proposals, but declined the opportunity to guarantee it outright. Paul Scully, the government’s small business minister, told Sky News there would simply be fewer people selling their homes and hopefully none. However, in a hurry to see if some should sell their homes to pay for the care, despite Boris Johnson’s promise that his policy meant they wouldn’t, Mr Scully replied: I can’t tell you what individuals will do. What I’m saying is the social protection solution is to get a cap above which you don’t need to pay – that gives people certainty. Asked again whether some people receiving care might have to sell under the proposals, which are due to be submitted to MPs on Monday, the business minister said: It will depend on different circumstances. He added: If you hit the cap you won’t have to pay for your personal care anymore – I think it’s a fair and balanced approach for taxpayers and people who have to pay for what is really expensive, in this moment, form of support by social support. Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:14 AM 1637568688 PM faces commons social services rebellion amid Conservative wrath Boris Johnson is facing growing anger from Tories and the prospect of a damaging Commons rebellion against social care reform, after it emerged that poorer retirees had to pay more for the cost of care. A Conservative MP from the north said The independent they were very concerned following the publication of a guidance document revealing that means-tested assistance provided to some retirees by local authorities would not count towards the lifetime cap of 86,000. The PM is already facing backseat dissent over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension, which has led to weeks of allegations and treason charges over black rail plans at scale, while polls show declining support for conservatives, writes our political correspondent Ashley cowburn. Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:11 AM 1637568547 Hello Hello and welcome to The independents continuous political coverage. Stay tuned as we at least bring you the updates the day MPs vote for or against the proposed amendments Boris Johnson’s government to the health and social services bill. Sam hancockNovember 22, 2021 8:09 AM

