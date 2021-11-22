This huge Donald Trumps financial secret has just been revealed. It cannot be real!





Turns out Donald Trump might not care too much about being banned from Twitter after all, as it has been announced that his new media company is worth $ 10 billion! Yes, you read that right; and no, we didn’t believe it either!

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) was formed earlier this year by the 75-year-old former president following his ban from Twitter after the raid on the Capitol. He hasn’t produced anything yet; but with the intention of launching his own social media platform called ‘Truth Social’, investors are flocking to support him!

For enthusiastic traders, we must inform you that there are no shares associated with the company yet, but investors can buy into a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) which will merge at some point. with TMTG. When the news first broke, PSPC shares went from $ 10 to $ 60 each over the past month! This is a business that even Trump himself would be proud of!

Be warned though that PSPCs are often overpriced, and research shows that 16 PSPCs that merged in the past two years (and continued to trade for at least a year) have lost an average of 35% of their value. Not so good after all; Trump would not approve!

That said, these things are usually built on hype and speculation (which we know Trump is very good at!) Of up to $ 5.6 billion. Let’s take a moment to process this figure! Alternatives to Facebook and Twitter have so far underperformed, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Trump manages to make his version a hit given his popularity on social media before.

Let’s not forget that his Twitter account @realdonaldtrump had amassed 88.7 million followers just before his suspension in January earlier this year. That’s a LOT of subscribers! The only question left is: how is he going to get banned from this one ?! Stranger things have happened, so we wouldn’t be surprised to find him kicked out of his own social media platform. Watch this place!

