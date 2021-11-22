Indian farmers organize mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite fall | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI (Reuters) Flushed with victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to demands to repeal farm reform laws, Indian farmers staged a mass rally on Monday to demand that minimum support prices be extended to all products, not just rice and wheat. The protest movement launched by the farmers more than a year ago has become the most serious political challenge for the Hindu nationalist government, and led Modi to commit by surprise on Friday to overturn the reforms. Thousands have gathered for the final rally in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, where the Modis Bharatiya Janata party will seek to retain power in national elections scheduled for early next year. Since late 2020, thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi in mass unrest to pressure Modi to reverse the reforms. His descent sparked celebrations among farmers, but their leaders immediately warned the protests would continue until the government promised to introduce a law that would guarantee minimum prices for all crops. Currently, the government mainly buys rice and wheat at minimum support prices or guaranteed prices, but the safety net is barely benefiting 6% of the millions of Indian farmers. In a letter to Modi on Sunday, the leading agricultural body said: The minimum support price, based on the overall cost of production, should become a legal right for all farmers (and) for all agricultural products. . . Farmers also called on the federal government to withdraw an electricity bill, which they said would cause state governments to withdraw their right to free or subsidized electricity, used primarily for irrigation. The northern state of Punjab, part of India’s grain belt, provides free electricity to the agricultural sector, while some states subsidize electricity to farmers. Growers also called on the government to drop fines and other penalties for burning their fields after harvest to remove stems and bales. Smoke has become a major source of air pollution in Delhi and in satellite towns bordering the northern crop-producing states. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/11/22/indian-farmers-hold-mass-rally-keep-pressure-on-modi-despite-climbdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos