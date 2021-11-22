Prime Minister Khan talks about Islam with Shaykh Hamza Yusuf





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the State of Medina by our Prophet (pbuh).

In an exclusive conversation with Shaykh Hamza Yusuf on social media, he said: We want to build this country on two principles. One of them should be a welfare state and a human state that takes care of its lower strata of society and the second rule of law.

Speaking about the climate crisis, he said the environment should be treated as sacred.

The world’s biggest environmental disaster called climate change was due to human beings moving away from the sacred, he said, adding that the sacred basically meant human thought to others.

He said there were words from the Prophet (pbuh) who live for the world to come as if you were going to die tomorrow.

So, your actions should be such that if you die tomorrow you will stand before the Almighty and be held responsible, but live in this world as if you lived for a thousand years. So whatever you do right now, you should think about the impact you will have on humanity for another thousand years, he continued.

So that was a great statement because it completely enveloped everything about the environment and how one should live on earth. The whole environmental movement was sacred, the prime minister said.

He said that if you want to get closer to the Almighty, you have to be human.

He said the leadership that came through the political system was just too separate from the faith, so they came for power and they compromised to stay in power and power was for personal benefit for the Most politicians.

I find some politicians coming with specific goals of looking after humanity. In most developing countries, they come to power out of self-interest and to earn money.

Sadly, very few Mandelas have come for a higher cause. Our great leader Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, was someone who came for a great cause, noted Imran.

Politicians have been looked down upon because they say they come to help people, but they really help themselves, he added.

The prime minister said he entered politics because of his faith.

I had it all. I was already a big name in the country as a sports star and I had enough money. So for me, struggling for 22 years to become prime minister didn’t make sense. The only reason was that I believed I had a responsibility to society because I was given more than others, he added.

He said that the test of a human being according to all religions was that he would be tested according to what he was given.

He said, our God will test us with all the benefits and privileges.

I entered politics because I had the faith and because I had the faith, I realized that I was so blessed that I had a responsibility to society.

He said he was not in politics for personal gain or for the benefits of power.

God gave us the power to struggle. Whether or not we succeed is not in our hands.

The Prime Minister said that the fundamental principle of a civilized society is the rule of law where the powerful are subject to the law.

The biggest problem in developing countries was the lack of rule of law, there was one law for the rich and another for the weak and the prisons were filled with the poor, he explained.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has great potential and the people are immensely talented.

The problem was the capture by the elites of the resources that deprived the majority of health care, education and justice, he stressed.

The lack of rule of law is the reason Pakistan has not reached its potential.

No society will ever be able to realize its potential if there is no rule of law. Merit is also associated with the rule of law. If you don’t have a meritocracy in a society, you have this elite who are spoiled, wealthy and who have not fought or struggled and who sit in the top positions.

Countries are disintegrating because of a decadent elite. People are not degrading, it is the elite that is degrading.

When the Prophet (pbuh) created the state of Medina, he unleashed the potential of the people who all became leaders, he commented.

People come out of Pakistan, get a level playing field and get a great deal, he observed.

He said that in Pakistan, only one percent had access to quality education and others had no opportunities.

Winning the struggle in today’s Pakistan will unleash the potential of the Pakistani people. And the second goal is to lift people out of poverty.

He said the government has launched the largest social assistance programs in the country’s history.

Our goal was to lift people out of poverty, create wealth and spread it and break the monopoly of the elite and the mafias, he added.

He said that true faith gives a person dignity and it gives liberation to a human being.

The rich person was the one whose conscience could not be bought, he said, adding that self-esteem is the biggest trait of a human being.

Courtesy: APP

