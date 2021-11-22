Politics
President Xi: China will not seek to dominate Southeast Asia | South China Sea News
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said his country will not seek to dominate Southeast Asia or intimidate its smaller neighbors as friction in the South China Sea intensifies.
China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its growing power and influence in the region, particularly its claim to almost all of the South China Sea which overlaps with claims by Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei. and the Philippines.
China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly maintain lasting peace in the region and will absolutely not seek hegemony or even less intimidate the small, Xi Xi said on Monday at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Xis’ remarks came days after Chinese Coast Guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful jet of water at two Filipino boats carrying supplies to troops on a disputed South China Sea shoal and them. forced them to turn around.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the incident, referring to the bench by his Filipino name.
We abhor the recent Ayungin Shoal event and view with deep concern other similar developments. That doesn’t speak well of the relationship between our nations and our partnership, Duterte said at the meeting.
Sea of peace
Duterte also called on China to abide by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which establishes maritime rights and sovereign rights over maritime areas, as well as a 2016 Hague arbitration ruling that mostly overturned China’s claims to the South China Sea.
China refused to recognize the decision.
We must make full use of these legal tools to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity, said Duterte.
On Monday, the Philippines redeployed the two supply boats to deliver food to Marines based at Second Thomas Shoal aboard a World War II warship they had deliberately beached in 1999 in an effort to bolster their claim.
Chinese ships circled the shoal and asked the Philippines to tow the ship, the BRP Sierra Madre.
China has sought to strengthen its presence in the waterway, which is home to crucial sea routes, fish stocks, and underwater oil and gas fields, by building airstrips and other features on islands created by piling sand and concrete on top of coral reefs.
China’s powerful navy, coast guard, and maritime militias have also sought to block initiatives by countries in the region to exploit resources in their exclusive economic zones, and it strongly opposes U.S. operations and other foreign armies in the region.
China and ASEAN have been negotiating a code of conduct for dealing with South China Sea affairs for years, but these talks have made little progress.
Show restraint
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also raised the sea in his address to the ASEAN conference, saying: As a requesting state, Malaysia strongly believes that South China Sea issues must be resolved. in a peaceful and constructive manner in accordance with universally recognized principles of law.
Malaysia calls on all countries to remain committed to maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and trade, he said, citing his office. To this end, all parties should exercise restraint and avoid actions which could be seen as provocative, which could further complicate the situation and exacerbate tensions in the region.
In other comments, Xi said peace is the greatest common interest of all parties and that China will do everything possible to avoid conflict.
We must be builders and protectors of regional peace, insist on dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership and non-alignment, and unite our efforts to tackle various negative factors that threaten to undermine the peace, said Mr. Xi.
We must practice true multilateralism and insist on dealing with international and regional issues through negotiation.
The United States on Friday warned China that an armed attack on Philippine ships would call for a US response under its treaty obligations to the Southeast Asian nation.
The European Union also called on all parties to respect the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/22/xi-china-will-not-seek-dominance-over-southeast-asia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]