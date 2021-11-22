President Xi: China will not seek to dominate Southeast Asia | South China Sea News

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said his country will not seek to dominate Southeast Asia or intimidate its smaller neighbors as friction in the South China Sea intensifies.

China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its growing power and influence in the region, particularly its claim to almost all of the South China Sea which overlaps with claims by Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei. and the Philippines.

China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly maintain lasting peace in the region and will absolutely not seek hegemony or even less intimidate the small, Xi Xi said on Monday at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Xis’ remarks came days after Chinese Coast Guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful jet of water at two Filipino boats carrying supplies to troops on a disputed South China Sea shoal and them. forced them to turn around.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the incident, referring to the bench by his Filipino name.

We abhor the recent Ayungin Shoal event and view with deep concern other similar developments. That doesn’t speak well of the relationship between our nations and our partnership, Duterte said at the meeting.

Sea of ​​peace

Duterte also called on China to abide by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which establishes maritime rights and sovereign rights over maritime areas, as well as a 2016 Hague arbitration ruling that mostly overturned China’s claims to the South China Sea.

China refused to recognize the decision.

We must make full use of these legal tools to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of ​​peace, stability and prosperity, said Duterte.

Duterte condemned the confrontation in his remarks at the ASEAN conference on Monday [File: Reuters]

On Monday, the Philippines redeployed the two supply boats to deliver food to Marines based at Second Thomas Shoal aboard a World War II warship they had deliberately beached in 1999 in an effort to bolster their claim.

Chinese ships circled the shoal and asked the Philippines to tow the ship, the BRP Sierra Madre.

China has sought to strengthen its presence in the waterway, which is home to crucial sea routes, fish stocks, and underwater oil and gas fields, by building airstrips and other features on islands created by piling sand and concrete on top of coral reefs.

China’s powerful navy, coast guard, and maritime militias have also sought to block initiatives by countries in the region to exploit resources in their exclusive economic zones, and it strongly opposes U.S. operations and other foreign armies in the region.

China and ASEAN have been negotiating a code of conduct for dealing with South China Sea affairs for years, but these talks have made little progress.

Show restraint

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also raised the sea in his address to the ASEAN conference, saying: As a requesting state, Malaysia strongly believes that South China Sea issues must be resolved. in a peaceful and constructive manner in accordance with universally recognized principles of law.

Malaysia calls on all countries to remain committed to maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of ​​peace, stability and trade, he said, citing his office. To this end, all parties should exercise restraint and avoid actions which could be seen as provocative, which could further complicate the situation and exacerbate tensions in the region.

In other comments, Xi said peace is the greatest common interest of all parties and that China will do everything possible to avoid conflict.

We must be builders and protectors of regional peace, insist on dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership and non-alignment, and unite our efforts to tackle various negative factors that threaten to undermine the peace, said Mr. Xi.

We must practice true multilateralism and insist on dealing with international and regional issues through negotiation.

The United States on Friday warned China that an armed attack on Philippine ships would call for a US response under its treaty obligations to the Southeast Asian nation.

The European Union also called on all parties to respect the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.