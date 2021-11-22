Saqib Nisar’s audio clip cornered Imran Khan. Pakistanis don’t know who to trust





Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar | @ supremecourt.gov.pk

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: An audio clip has emerged in Pakistani media in which people question their faith in the judiciary and former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. People wonder if mysterious institutions actually dictated that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, be sent to prison months before the 2018 election that brought Imran Khan to power. The prosecution has dealt a further blow to Prime Minister Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Ahmad Noorani, a Fact Focus reporter, broke the story with the headline: Saqib Nisar CJ ordered that Nawaz be jailed because “institutions” wanted Imran in power.

The then chief justice, Saqib Nisar, ordered that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz be sent to prison because the institutions (army and ISI) wanted to bring Imran Khan to power – Saqib Nisars forensic examination of the audio broadcasts.

My report for the @FactFocusFFhttps: //t.co/90nL2pt2di

.

– Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) November 21, 2021

The audio, which was released to the public by Noorani, contained recordings of Nisar passing instructions to put former Prime Minister Sharif and his daughter in jail to a judge. The clip was first viewed by Fact Focus, a portal of factual and data-driven investigative articles to empower Pakistani citizens two months ago and has been sent for authenticity review.

The audio was reviewed by Garrett Discovery, a leading US company specializing in multimedia forensics. The Fact Focus report stated that the company’s analysis certified the integrity of the audio file and stated that this audio had not been altered in any way.

We’ll have to penalize @NawazSharifMNS @MaryamNSharif regardless of merit – ex-Chief Justice saqib Nisar audio leaked by @FactFocusFF @Ahmad_Noorani in huge new scandal. Shocking and unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/E9iECjcPXY

– Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 21, 2021

Former Chief Justice Nisar, speaking to Geo News on Sunday, denied the allegations, saying the audio was fabricated. Contacted by Fact Focus, he said he never contacted an audit court judge to order him to deliver a verdict against Nawaz Sharif or his daughter. Why would I do that. I have no grudges against Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said. He added that no one from the Pakistani military or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had ever contacted or pressured him on the matter.

Met Saqib Nisar Sahib a while ago. He denied any association with audio. According to him, this audio is “manufactured”. https://t.co/bpJBTLSeb7

– Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) November 21, 2021

According to Fact Focus, the conversation, after translation, reads as follows:

Nisar: Let me be a little blunt about this; unfortunately, here, it is the institutions that dictate the judgments. In this case, we will have to penalize Mian Sahib. And they say we’ll bring Khan Sahib. No matter the merit, we will have to do it, and even to his daughter.

To which the other person responds, But, in my opinion, his daughter does not deserve a punishment.

Nisar then adds, you are absolutely right. I asked some friends to do something about it, but they didn’t agree. There will be no independence of the judiciary, although it is

Also read: Dear Pakistanis, do not be swayed by Nawaz Sharif. Think about everything I do for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Request for judicial inquiry

The news led to the #SaqibNisarExposed trend on Pakistani Twitter.

Former Pakistani Minister of Interior and Planning and Secretary General of the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) Ahsan Iqbal said Nisar had to explain his position after the clip revealed an open secret in Islamabad .

This is serious stuff. Former CJ Saqib Nisar must explain his position. These tapes provide evidence of what was an open secret in Islamabad. https://t.co/hPNrkRxDwe

– Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 21, 2021

Tahir Bhatti, who claims to be the vice chairman of the PML-Ns Social Media Wing, has demanded that a treason case be filed against Nisar. Researcher and columnist Mian Mujeeb UR Rehman, also called for terrible punishment.

Salary and benefits should be taken away from Saqib Nisar and the treason case should be registered. This man plotted against the elected government of the country. He should be jailed for lying and fraudulently removing the country’s prime minister from office. # SaqibNisarExposed pic.twitter.com / pzGPCfzWbY

– (@Tahir_BhattiPML) November 15, 2021

Now is the time to bring Saqib Nisar and all those conspiratorial elements to justice, prosecute them and inflict appalling punishment on them so that in the future no one can deliver a verdict against the constitution and the law. #SaqibNisarExposed pic.twitter.com/qAD340BXt5

– Mian Mujeeb UR Rehman (@Mujeebtalks) November 15, 2021

Journalist and presenter Hamid Mir took to Twitter saying that current Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad must open a judicial inquiry into the case, while columnist and presenter Saleem Safi wrote mockingly: The judiciary is completely independent.

Journalist @Ahmad_Noorani posted the audio of the former chief justice after a lab test. Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar claimed that this audio is fabricated. Now, the current Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad is due to open a judicial inquiry into this case. https://t.co/39BJ35WzAF

– Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 21, 2021

https://t.co/WLjF6pQVru

– Saleem Safi (@SaleemKhanSafi) November 21, 2021

Also Read: Pakistani Army Cannot Risk Controversy With Nawaz Sharif, Sacrificing Imran Khan More Easily

Nisar’s open support for Imran Khan

The revelation also allowed Pakistani media to highlight how open Nisar was about his support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Twitter user Mubeen Memon posted a video of Nisar presenting Imran Khan with an honorary shield.

Former CJP Saqib Nisar presents an honorary shield to Prime Minister Imran khan #SaqibNisarExposed pic.twitter.com/GRCGO3AT16

– MubeenMemon (@MMubeenMemon) November 15, 2021

Another Geo TV reporter, Murtaza Ali Shah, shared an old clip of former Samaa TV reporter Syed Kousar Kazmi asking Nisar how he would react to people criticizing him for openly siding with a political party then. that he is the chief justice of the country.

During the UK visit in December 2018, Saqib Nisar and his family were hosted / sponsored by PTI Chief Aneel Musarrat, and Saqib Nisar attended PTI political events in 3 cities. Journalist @SyedKousarKazmi asked CJP why it openly sided with a political party. Don’t you trust your CJP ?! pic.twitter.com/aXOwCaNQvu

– Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 22, 2021

Fact Focus claims a forensic report says the audio is not tampered with. It doesn’t say anything about the fact that it was the former chief justice himself.

– Shoaib Taimur (@shobz) November 21, 2021

In fact, many have taken the speculation further, asking why Nisar was seen accepting flowers from a multi-billion dollar real estate investor and where he had secured the 2.5 crore spent on his daughter’s weeding. [sic].

A multi-billion dollar real estate investor, with a lot of litigation in different courts, presents flowers to a sitting chief justice, namely Saqib Nisar. What else he gave her is not visible in the photo! #___ 6__ pic.twitter.com/u7DWHkRVas

– Ali Khan (@ AliKhan31442737) November 16, 2021

Saqib Nisar spent 2.5 crore on his daughter’s weeding. Where does this money come from?

#____ pic.twitter.com/qLsVZgP2su

– Ahmad Hassan (@AhmadHasanPK) November 21, 2021

The clip and the Fact Focus report were released after an explosive report by Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi earlier this month, in which he claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had been deliberately jailed for helping the PTI Imran Khan to win the 2018 election.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/saqib-nisars-audio-clip-has-imran-khan-cornered-pakistanis-dont-know-who-to-trust/769872/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos