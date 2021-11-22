Jokowi calls on Minister to find financing plan for transition from fossil fuels to EBT





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked ministers to research diagrams and prepare meticulous calculations to prepare for the energy transition from fossil resources to new renewable energies (EBT) that are sustainable and respectful of the environment. President Jokowi, at the 10th Indonesian EBTKE Conex 2021 at Jakarta State Palace on Monday 22/11, said that the development and management of the EBT industry requires high funding. On the other hand, it is also impossible for the government to convert the cost of the energy transition to NREs into prices charged to consumers. The question is, what does the scenario look like? For example, for example, funding comes in, investment comes in, the price is always more expensive than coal. Who pays differencethat, who? This is what was not found, President Jokowi said. The president said the high price of the energy transition cannot be borne by the public. The government is unlikely to increase electricity prices to consumers to finance the energy transition. How many hundreds of billions? Noperhaps, or charged by the community, are electricity prices increasing? also impossible. So much later,commotion if it happens like that, then the increase is very high. The question is what kind of scenario we are now, President Jokowi said. Therefore, the president ordered the coordinating minister of maritime affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the minister of energy and mineral resources Arifin Tasrif and the minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir to develop a national energy transition plan. “These are only concrete things, but the calculations are real, there are calculations of real numbers. If there is a transition, there must be a price increase. Who is responsible, the government or the company. or the world community, do they want them? number this country? ”said President Jokowi. According to the president, the renewable energy potential in Indonesia reaches 418 Giga Watt (GW). It includes the production of electricity hydroelectricity (hydroelectricity), geothermal power stations (geothermal energy), wind turbines (PLTB), underwater currents, to solar panels. “This country has great potential. Indonesia has 4,400 large and medium rivers. Can be used for hydroelectricity (PLTA), but the investment is huge, ”admitted President Jokowi. (enter / jay)

