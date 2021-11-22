PM Modi to lead all-party meeting on Sunday, ahead of winter session





PM Narendra Modi is also expected to attend a party meeting and the NDA leaders meeting on Sunday. Cancellation of agricultural laws, farmers’ demand for a minimum support price law and extension of tenure for heads of investigative agencies are expected to be addressed at the multi-stakeholder meeting to be held on Sunday before the start of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held on November 28 at 11 a.m., sources said. That same evening, the BJP will hold its parliamentary executive meeting. NDA leaders are expected to meet around 3 p.m. These meetings will also be assisted by sources of Prime Minister Modi. The big move in the winter session will be the withdrawal of agricultural laws, for which the cabinet is expected to approve a bill on Wednesday. PM Modi announced the withdrawal last week. While the opposition has demanded the withdrawal of farm laws, it is expected to block the government on the other demand from farmers – a minimum support price crop law. The farmers refused to withdraw their protest unless this request was also granted. It is also likely that the Trinamool Congress will raise the issue of violence in Tripura, about which they held a dharna in the northern bloc today. More than a dozen MPs sat outside the office of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to protest alleged police violence against members of their party in the BJP-ruled state. However, they were not allowed to meet with the Minister of the Interior. “Why was an appointment refused? Why does the interior minister of this country NOT care about the safety and security of the people of this country? Mr. Amit Shah – we deserve an answer! We urge you to immediately resolve the situation in Tripura, ”the party tweeted later. At the multi-party meeting, Trinamool and Congress are also expected to raise the issue of the mandate of the heads of the Centre’s investigative agencies, which both sides have taken to the Supreme Court. Trinamool’s appeal to the highest court challenges the constitutional validity of the Centre’s orders, claiming they are contrary to an earlier Supreme Court order. Congress argued that extending the mandate of this “ad hoc and episodic mode” reaffirms executive control over investigative agencies and is “directly contrary” to their independent functioning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-lead-all-party-meeting-on-sunday-ahead-of-winter-session-2620170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos