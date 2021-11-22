Pakistan’s deal with TTP gives cause for concern





In the wake of an agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, the Pakistani government reached a ceasefire agreement with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The government and the banned TTP will observe a one-month ceasefire, which could be extended if both sides agree. Talks between the two are expected to follow and the Afghan Taliban will mediate between the two sides.

A government-TTP ceasefire is welcome because it will give the Pakistani people, especially those in tribal areas, a much needed respite from the violence. However, there is cause for concern. The TTP is a terrorist organization that killed thousands of Pakistanis, including 154 people, mostly children, in the 2014 attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.

Is he ready or at least considering a change in his thinking or his murderous ways or the truce and talks just a temporary pause to recover? Given the lack of transparency, little is known about their demands and how far the Imran Khan government will go to appease them. The implementation of Sharia law in tribal areas has been a long-standing demand of the TTP. Will the government accept this? Will the government release jailed TTP activists? It is possible that other militant groups are drawing inspiration from the TTP in making deals with the Pakistani government.

The Pakistani military may be convinced that its decades-old patron-client relationship with the Afghan Taliban and the influence it continues to exert over the Taliban regime in Kabul the interim government is dominated by pro elements. Pakistani will endeavor to reach an agreement with the TTP. It could. But how much of a reliable ally is the Taliban? The future of the Taliban is uncertain, given the serious economic problems in the country and the growing threat posed by the Islamic State-Khorasan.

The TTP, which previously limited its attacks to tribal areas along the border, carried out attacks against Chinese nationals and projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These drew Beijing’s wrath. The Chinese government has reportedly cracked the whip on the Pakistani government to improve the security of CPEC projects. It is likely that the Pakistani government initiated the truce and talks with the TTP to curb the group.

If the talks fail, Islamabad will pull out all the stops against the TTP, carrying out the kind of military operations that nearly wiped out the group in 2015-16. With Afghanistan still unstable and tribal areas likely to ignite in a few months, if government-TTP talks fail, the Af-Pak region faces a prolonged period of violence.

