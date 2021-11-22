Will post-Erdogan Turkey shift from Islamist authoritarianism to secular authoritarianism?

Professor Ahmet T. Kuru is an eminent specialist in secularism and Islam. In his flagship book of 2009, Secularism and State Policies towards Religion: United States, France and Turkey, he studied secularism and pleaded for the Turkish state to replace its affirmed French-style secularism with passive secularism. American style.

More than a decade later, the issue of secularism is again at the top of the agenda in Turkey amid the growing politicization of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and the declining popularity of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In an interview with ahval, Kuru discussed Islam, secularism and what they might mean in post-Erdoan Turkey.

Why is there a constant debate about secularism in Turkey?

Kuru: One of the main reasons is the existence of two mutually exclusive viewpoints. One is shared not only by Islamists but also by conservatives, that is, Islam should be at the center of Turkey’s identity politics and public life. With some variations, the right-wing parties have all supported this point of view. The second is that Islam is too dangerous to be left alone, there should be state control over Islam. This view was generally supported by Kemalists.

On the one hand, these are two opposing points of view. On the other hand, they are also state-centric. For different reasons, the two camps reject the idea of ​​an Islam-state separation. Specifically, the two groups defend the existence of Diyanet as a government agency controlling 80,000 mosques in Turkey.

There is no longer any Kemalist domination in Turkey. Instead, many people worry about Islamist authoritarianism. Could you clarify this?

Kuru: The current regime in Turkey is based on Islamist populism and has diminished the already weak separation between Islam and the state. Without such separation, Islam becomes an instrument of political demagogy and oppression. Using Islam, right-wing politicians manipulate the Muslim masses by exploiting their religious sentiments in Turkey. Additionally, Islam has been used as a means of restricting freedoms in various countries as Islamic law includes many historically entrenched rules that limit freedom of speech and women’s rights.

Therefore, secularism, in terms of the separation of religious and political authorities, is necessary to establish a truly democratic system in Turkey. But we must also ask ourselves the question: what type of secularism does Turkey need?

How do you define the different types of secularism?

Kuru: The common characteristics of secular states are twofold. They have no official religion or reference to religion in the making of laws. In addition to these commonalities, secular states also exhibit differences. My book defines two main types of secularism. Passive secularism has been the dominant ideology in the United States since the Constitutional Amendment of 1791. According to this ideology, the state must be passive and neutral towards religious and secular symbols in the public sphere. Affirmed secularism, on the other hand, has been dominant in France since 1905. It obliges the state to play an asserted role by excluding religion from the public sphere and to impose secularism as a global doctrine at the expense of religion. This is why assertive secular governments in France, Mexico and Turkey have pursued policies of exclusion towards Catholicism and Islam.

Did the founders of Turkeys take French secularism as a model?

Kuru: Like the French Republic, the Turkish Republic was established in reaction to the alliance between the clergy and the monarchy. Because of this historical origin, secularism has emerged in an affirmed manner in both countries. In contrast, the republic in the United States was founded as a reaction to British colonization and there was no hegemonic religion. Consequently, secularism in America emerged in a religious and passive manner.

There are also differences between French and Turkish secularism. In Turkey, the laity sought to keep Islam under control through the Diyanet, while in France, the laity did not seek such direct control over Catholicism. Another difference is that secularism in France coexisted with democracy, while secularism in Turkey was linked to military tutelage over politicians. Therefore, Turkey had more exclusionary policies towards religion. Between 1933 and 1949, religious education was almost completely banned. After the democratization of 1950, a process of relaxation began but certain restrictive policies, such as the headscarf ban, continued to exist until the last decade.

How do you explain the transformation of secularism in Turkey over the past decade?

Kuru: Many Western observers expected Turkey to become a model for other Muslim-majority countries by showing the compatibility between Islam, democracy and the secular state. The Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002 promising to meet this expectation. Unfortunately, after 2012, Erdoan instead consolidated his one-man rule and established a populist Islamist regime.

In Turkey today, the constitution and laws are still secular but public life is under the strong influence of Islamist rhetoric. The deepening of the political role of Diyanet represents the weakening of secularism and the strengthening of these Islamist discourses.

Was this the inevitable result of an inherent contradiction between Islam and secularism?

Kuru: There is a tension between the dominant understanding of Islamic law and secularism in Turkey. According to this understanding, Islamic law has rules on everything from good manners to toilets to governance. This understanding contradicts any type of secularism.

Yet a different interpretation of Islam may be compatible with passive secularism. My new book, Islam, authoritarianism and underdevelopment, examines how there was some degree of separation between religious and political authorities in the Muslim world between the 8th and 11th centuries. At that time, there were multiple understandings of Islamic law. This historical experience makes me optimistic about the emergence of new interpretations of Islam compatible with secularism and democracy in the future.

Kemal Kldarolu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), recently said he would seek rapprochement with conservative citizens. Does this mean that the CHP will change its long-held secularist position?

Kuru: Kldarolus’ statement was pivotal and received very positive feedback. By making the secular discourse of the CHP more moderate, it weakens Erdo’s strategy of political polarization. Under the leadership of Kldarolus, for example, the CHP no longer defends the old headscarf ban. It’s a promising transformation.

What is your projection on secularism in Turkey in the near future? Recent surveys show that Erdoan’s popularity is declining, what could happen to secularism in post-Erdoan Turkey?

Kuru: After the end of the Erdoan regime, secularism will be reinforced again. I hope this does not mean that Turkey will revert to the assertive secular policies of the 1990s. Such secular revenge would represent a shift from Islamist authoritarianism to secular authoritarianism.

For democratization, reforms in Turkey must institutionalize a true separation between Islam and the state. This would reject assertive secular policies, such as the headscarf ban. It would also refute the current status of the Diyanet, which sees state funding of Islam, and represents an alliance between the clerical class and the state.

Muslim conservatives should not be afraid of such a reform. Strengthening secularism in terms of religion-state separation would not weaken religious freedom for Muslims and others. Instead, it would strengthen religious freedom. I hope that after trying the extremes of assertive secularism and Islamism, Turkey will be able to find reasonable solutions to the problems related to the complex relations between Islam, secularism and democracy.

