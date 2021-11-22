Abhinandan Varthaman: Know the IAF Officer, Now Vir Chakra Laureate | Latest India News





Abhinandan Varthaman, now a group captain, shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial combat over the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2019. The 38-year-old man is from Tiruvannamalai district in the Tamil Nadu.

Abhinandan Varthaman received the Vir Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. With this he joined the long legacy of brave soldiers who were rewarded for their bravery. The award was presented at an investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Varthaman’s quote was: Showing a keen sense of aerial combat and knowledge of enemy tactics, Abhinandan scanned low-altitude airspace with his Airborne Interceptor (AI) radar. and detected an enemy plane flying at low altitude to ambush the Indian fighter interceptor plane … Abhinandan alerted the other pilots of the formation to this surprise threat.

For Chakra is India’s third highest Wartime Bravery Award after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

Varthaman was awarded the rank of group captain earlier this month. A group captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF) is equivalent to a colonel in the military.

Varthaman is a former student of the National Defense Academy based in Khadakwasla. He was an accomplished Sukhoi-30 fighter pilot before being assigned to the MiG-21 Bison Squadron.

He was captured by Pakistani forces after his MiG-21 plane was shot down during air combat in 2019. This took place a day after Indian Air Force Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot, Pakistan. Varthaman’s release was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as a gesture of peace.

The 38-year-old, married with two children, is from Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, but completed his education in Delhi because his father – a decorated and high-ranking IAF officer – was on post in the capital.

Her father, Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman, played an important role in the Kargil conflict in 1999. Her mother, Shobha, is a doctor.

Abhinandan Varthaman is also a former student of the Sainik Amaravathinagar school in Tamil Nadu. He stayed at Tambaram in Chennai while pursuing the flight instructor course there.

