Rod Stewart backs second Scottish independence referendum as he slams Boris Johnson





Rod Stewart blasted Brexit and said he supported a second referendum on Scottish independence. The veteran crooner said the UK’s exit from the EU was a huge mistake. And he joked that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have called him for advice before signing the historic Brexit deal. The 76-year-old singer, who has come under fire from Scottish nationalists after he tweeted his support for the Tory leader following his December 2019 election victory, told a Barcelona-based reporter for the Spanish daily El Mundo in an interview coinciding with the release of his new album: Brexit was a huge mistake and we realized it too late. There are a lot of things Boris didn’t think of. He should have called me, I would have explained several things to him. I’ve always been against it, I liked things as they were before. What have we gained from all of this? Finding yourself without trucks? He also called Brexit a disaster for musicians, insisting that hosting a concert in Barcelona right now would be next to impossible for him with the combination of Brexit and Covid. The mad Celtic musician claimed three years ago that he believed British voters had been duped and lied about Brexit.



He insisted and then he supported a second referendum. His new attack comes two years after he said he believed Boris would settle the Brexit issue in an interview with BBC Scotland's The Nine program. The Maggie May frontman, who has just released her 31st studio album Tears of Hercules, has also said he supports a second Scottish independence referendum in his new interview. Highgate, London born Rod, whose father was Scottish, said: I don't live there so it would be a bit presumptuous of me to give an opinion on the better future for Scots, but I will support this that they will decide and is good for them. I love Scotland, the country and its people. Rod, who had eight children including two with his current wife Penny Lancaster, also criticized the Rolling Stones' decision to remove Brown Sugar from their tour over his controversial slavery lyrics. I think that's hogwash, he told the Spanish daily. They should have kept playing Brown Sugar. Stopping doing it is the dumbest thing I have ever heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/rod-stewart-backs-second-scottish-25514709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

