Op-Ed: How US-Chinese “competition” could lead the two countries to disaster

On at least one important subject in Washington, bipartisanship is alive and well: China.

Most Democrats with influence over US foreign policy, and their Republican counterparts, agree that China is now the greatest national security threat the United States faces. They see conflict between the two countries becoming more likely, with Taiwan as a likely catalyst. President Biden met with President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit last week, but subsequently, a senior US official said that nothing new in the form of safeguards or any other agreement had been reached in Taiwan.

Compare the Chinese policies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden and you will find many more similarities than differences. Four months after the inauguration of Bidens, Kurt M. Campbell, Coordinator of Indo-Pacific Affairs at the National Security Council, declared that commitment, the approach that US leaders have taken to China since the 1970s, had failed and that the dominant paradigm is going to be competition. A much appreciated delivered by Campbell’s top MP Rush Doshi warns that China’s goal is nothing less than to supplant the United States as the world’s leading power.

The two officials have not said what this future US-Chinese competition will look like and what will prevent it from becoming violent.

Both parties would incur massive losses in blood and treasures if their rivalry escalates without any sense of shared interests and leads to war. Ditto for the rest of the world.

Trade between China and the United States totaled $ 615 billion in 2020. Two-way foreign direct investment that year was $ 162 billion, $ 124 billion on the American side. Shockwaves generated by a US-China collision would spread rapidly through the global economy given that an estimate $ 3.4 trillion in trade passes through the South China Sea every year between a fifth and third of global maritime trade, including 30% of all crude oil trade, and that China and the United States have the means to launch cyber attacks on their respective financial systems.

The military consequences would be catastrophic. Like the ministries of defense latest annual report to Congress on the Chinese Armed Forces shows that over the past decades, China has acquired a range of fighter jets, warships, submarines, cruise and ballistic missiles, and air defense systems. cyberwarfare, which together serve a single purpose: to prevent the United States from projecting its military might, despite its carrier battle groups and bases in the region, into an area of ​​the South and East China Seas extending from Japan and South Korea to Vietnam and encompassing Taiwan, the so-called first chain of islands.

Even if the American forces crossed this stronghold, potential losses in a matter of hours could surpass those of all the wars the United States has waged from Vietnam. China would also suffer great damage, but it has the advantage of proximity, as the United States would fight thousands of miles from home. Things would get immeasurably worse, of course, if the war escalated and nuclear weapons were used.

Which brings us back to the bipartisan consensus.

The prevailing narratives of the growing rivalry between China and the United States sound unrealistic. They are full of counts of the power and goals of each nation in abstract terms: asymmetries, credible alliances, anti-access / zone denial strategies. One could forgive the question whether this is an international game of go or chess. The visceral and human costs of war are curiously absent from these antiseptics analyzes.

Meanwhile, the war of words on both sides continues, as do the shows of force.

China has repeatedly sent its military planes through Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (sometimes confused in the report with its airspace regardless of whether Taiwans ADIZ overlaps China and even covers part of mainland China). government of taiwan announcement that US military advisers train Taiwanese troops.

Beijing insists that unification with Taiwan is a national imperative. American commanders ask funding increases to reinforce US forces in the Pacific. President Biden declares that the United States would defend Taiwan, even if the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act does not contain such a firm obligation. Chinese nationalist media to affirm that the United States would be beaten in a war against Taiwan.

How long before that military posture and musculature leads to an incident neither side anticipated and a place they really don’t want to be: the battlefield? China and the United States run precisely this risk if each continues to expect the worst from the other for lack of confidence, both engaged in displays of tit-for-tat determination, detached from sufficient diplomacy.

The Taiwanese people naturally do not want to be annexed by China. They want to keep their economy prosperous and their democratic system. And American decision-makers in principle support their aspirations. Yet, because international politics involve rivalry between armed states, with war always in the background, the consequences of upholding principles cannot be dissociated from the risks of the real world.

Would the American people really be prepared to risk war with China over Taiwan if their elected representatives took the time to explain precisely what that would mean in blood and treasure, instead of engaging in a speech? hard ? Are the Chinese leaders really ready to attack Taiwan, betting that the United States will eventually lose its temper or lose, period?

While Biden understands that the true face-to-face summit isn’t a panacea, he’s also long been a believer in the value of direct meetings between leaders. His virtual conversation with Xi is a start, but it’s time for the US and Chinese leaders to meet in person for a few days to prevent military drills and verbal contests from turning into war.

Either party can assume that it would prevail. But what would victory look like, and would it be worth the price?

Rajan Menon is professor of international relations at City College of New York and a fellow of the Quincy Institute and the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University.