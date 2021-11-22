In Rajasthan, the Gandhis repeat the Punjab crisis. This time with Gehlot and Pilot





The first family of Congress parties must see in Punjab what people living outside of 10, Janpath and 12, Tughlak Lane in Delhi cannot. After Prime Minister Narendra Modis announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, there is near unanimity in political circles that this could take Congress’s breath away.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is on the verge of entering into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and, perhaps, an implicit agreement with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has become today ‘ a formidable force in the Punjab. Talk to the leaders of Congress in private, they are already considering a suspended assembly as their best scenario. And his beginnings again. If the love of the President of the Congress of Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhus for his bada bhai or big brother, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, grows in the weeks to come, their best case scenario could change.

The Gandhi, however, seem to have a very different assessment of the political situation in Punjab. They must be convinced of the political wisdom of destabilizing the government of Captain Amarinder Singh. Because the process they launched Sunday in Rajasthan seems to lay the foundations for a Punjab-like crisis and a confrontation in the desert state in the months to come.

Overhaul of the firm Seeds of a new crisis

Five Sachin Pilot devotees swearing in as ministers in Ashok Gehlot’s government on Sunday afternoon is not the end of the stalemate between the two. Rather, it is a new beginning. Neither will be satisfied with this solution.

Pilot may have won ministerial awards for five of the 18 MPs who had rebelled with him against Gehlot. A few others may be housed in boards and corporations. But what does Pilot himself have? Just a promise of future rewards!

Jyotiraditya Scindia had also lived with this promise for years before losing patience in Madhya Pradesh. The pilot does not have unlimited patience either. He was deputy chief minister and headed the state congressional unit. He risked all this to make his dream the chief ministerial president come true. As it stands, he may not want to leave Rajasthan to become secretary general of the AICC in charge of certain other states. The high command wants him to do so, with a promise to reconsider the chief ministerial issue next year, according to congressional insiders. Pilot may have reconciled for now, but he will continue to steal the CM in Rajasthan and pressure the Gandhis to keep their word and give him their due. So, get ready for a new political drama in the Congress of Rajasthan after the next round of parliamentary elections.

As for Gehlot, Gandhis’ formula is troublesome. Five ministers because of their position and loyalty to CM’s main rival are likely to laugh at him. Gehlot is likely to end up in Captain Amarinder Singhs’ shoes soon; the latter remained embarrassed every day with his cabinet colleagues, who had allied with Sidhu and publicly attacked the CM. Imagine Gehlot having to reintroduce two ministers he sacked last year after they joined Pilot and attacked him! These ministers will not listen to the CM because they do not owe their chairs to it. The Gandhi have just created dual power centers within the government of Rajasthan.

Additionally, by forcing Gehlot to greet the loyal pilots, the Congressional High Command could have sent signals that they had a sunset plan for the CM. Over the coming weeks and months, many MPs and ministers will likely salute whoever they perceive as the rising star, Pilot.

This is exactly what happened in the Punjab, which did not help anyone provoke Amarinder Singhs, Sidhus and Congress.

What’s new for Gehlot-Pilot?

At first glance, drawing a parallel between the situation in Punjab and Rajasthan may seem a bit of an exaggeration. After all, the cast of characters is different. For starters, Rajasthan’s challenger Pilot is a true blue politician, unlike Sidhu, a maverick who wants to live up to his image as Sixer Sidhu in politics. He had come out of the BJP box office and could be stranded in Congress as well, but for an overly indulgent third referee at 12, Tughlak Lane. Pilot led the state Congress for six years and was instrumental in coming to power in 2018. He may have shown impatience when he led 18 congressmen to revolt against Gehlot the year last, but he learned his lessons. He seems ready to bide his time.

Moreover, Ashok Gehlot enjoys the trust of the Gandhi family, unlike Amarinder Singh who mistakenly believed that his friendship with Rajiv Gandhi would save him.

There are, of course, many differences between the cast of the characters and the circumstances in Punjab and Rajasthan, including the fact that the latter have been members of Congress their entire lives and therefore Gandhis may be more sympathetic when they do. deal with them. But looking at Gandhis’ purported generational shift in leadership, there are parallels between Punjab and Rajasthan.

First, Captain Amarinder Singh is 79 and Sidhu 58. Gehlot is 70 and pilot 44. But for the gracious manner of ousting a party veteran and the political wisdom or lack thereof of unnecessarily compromising the prospects of the congressional ballot due to personal whims and fancies, few would question the decision to opt for a generational change in the leadership of Punjab. Gehlot is a loyalist of the Gandhi family, but he is one of the Old Guards that Rahul Gandhi is so keen to do without.

Second, Gandhi’s siblings’ calculation behind their strategy of ousting Singh was based on the fact that Congress appeared to be well established, with the BJP-SAD opposition reduced to political margins and the AAP appearing to be shattered and rudderless. . The equations on the ground in Punjab have changed since then. But the opposition from Rajasthan, mainly the BJP, looks like that of the Punjab a few weeks ago. Former CM Vasundhara Raje has fallen out with the high command and the Saffron Party has no other grassroots leader to lead it.

The high command of the Congress would however commit a blunder in the Punjab by underestimating the opposition in Rajasthan. Raje would be wrong to believe that the crowds she drew were her supporters. She’s a mass leader, that’s for sure. But it was also the case for Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. When the BJP decided to replace Shekhawat with Raje as the parties faced the 2003 parliamentary elections, the people followed suit. Shekhawat was resentful but could see the tide change. He accepted the party’s decision, even reluctantly, choosing to negotiate a compromise with Raje to secure ministerial posts for his followers, including his son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi. It would depend a lot on the example Raje chooses to follow: those of Kalyan Singh or Uma Bharati, mass leaders who found themselves in the political desert after leaving the party, or that of BS Yediyurappa, the ex -Karnataka CM who started his own party to deny the power of the BJP in the 2013 elections.

Some of Pilot’s supporters have pointed out to me a trend they have seen since the 1993 legislative elections, when Bhairon Singh Shekhawat renewed the BJP mandate. Every election has seen a change in government. Would a change in the face of Sachin Pilot be able to reverse the trend in the 2023 polls? Or will the proven 72-year-old Gehlot be a better bet in 2023?

The Gandhi must find an answer in favor of one or the other as soon as possible. Keeping Gehlot and Pilot on their toes until the end will put Congress in a Punjab-like situation. Or, perhaps, the Gandhis would seek an answer in the results of the Punjab poll.

The author tweets @ dksingh73. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

