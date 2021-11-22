Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 on January 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar on January 10, a senior official said on Monday.

The three-day event will be organized under the theme “From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industry and Mines, Rajiv Gupta, told reporters here that the Global Trade Show, a roundtable on international financial institutions, will also be held, and that a meeting of around fifteen Russian governors will be held. will be chaired by the Prime Minister. Modi on the inaugural day of the event.

“The tenth Vibrant Gujarat will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, 2022 … The Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) has decided to organize this dynamic event under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The theme of the 10th VGGS is: ‘From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Gupta told reporters.

He said that the events of the next VGGS will be organized around core programs such as “Gati Shakti” plan, “Aatmanirbhar (Autonomous) Bharat” and Production Incentive Programs (PLI) etc.

He said that despite less time for preparations, the next summit will be as big, or rather bigger, than the dynamic summits held in the past.

On January 11, events will be held on the Centre’s “Gati Shakti Plan” on how this program will benefit Gujarat in the areas of infrastructure and investment, Gupta said, adding that central departments would participate in the event.

On January 12, “Make In India” themed events, focusing on Production Linked Investment (PLI) programs, will be held to discuss at least 13 programs in different sectors that have been announced. by the central government, Gupta added.

Discussions will take place on how these programs will help strengthen Gujarat’s industrial development in the areas of electric vehicles, batteries, hydrogen, battery storage, as well as pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc., did he declare.

Technology will be at the center of events on the third and final day of VGGS, Gupta said.

He said that the topics on the maximum use of technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence; how they will contribute to job creation and the creation of added value will be discussed on the third day, before the closing ceremony.

A MSME-focused conference and roadshow will be held at the Jan. 11 fair in which thousands of MSMEs are expected to attend, ACS said.

He said at least ten pre-Vibrant events, including a trade fair and world-class seminars and workshops on topics such as textiles, health, education and export, will be held to discuss how Gujarat and the country will benefit from the Centre’s policies. towards balanced industrial development.

“These events will be held from December 1 to January 9. Among the pre-Vibrant events, a few like those on start-ups and the Government of Gujarat i-Create unicorn will be a one-of-a-kind event that has never been held anywhere else in India, ”he said.

National and international roadshows will also be organized in the run-up to VGGS, Gupta said.

“We will organize six roadshows across the country. The first roadshow will take place on November 25 in Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel. The second roadshow will take place in Mumbai on December 2. Other roadshows will take place in major cities such as Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in the presence of different ministers and secretaries, ”Gupta added.

He said that 4-5 roadshows will also be organized abroad, in countries such as the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and countries of the Middle East. East.

Gujarat’s chief minister is tentatively scheduled to visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Middle Eastern countries on December 8 and 9. The chief secretary of state will be visiting the United States for a road show, he said.

“MOU signing events will take place every Monday starting today, when MOUs attracting a proposed investment of Rs 24,185 crore have been signed,” Gupta said.

“There is a tradition of signing MoUs in every Vibrant Gujarat, and we have a strike rate of over 70%. –chemistry, fertilizer, pharma, manufacturing, life sciences, etc.

“MoUs will be signed every Monday until the summit is launched. All important and important MoUs, and MoUs with the possibility of turning into a real project. We have notified 15 to 20 countries to associate through diplomatic channels, and many have been received and more are expected, ”he said.

The biennial summit was scheduled to be held in January this year, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.