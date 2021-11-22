President Jokowi admits that it is difficult for the country to finance the energy transition gap





President Joko Widodo

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) acknowledged that there is a huge need for funding to encourage the transition from fossil fuels to new and renewable energies (EBT). Although Indonesia has great potential for renewable energy sources, there must be a mature scenario. Jokowi estimated that the cost of electricity based on EBT would be higher than that of coal based energy. “For example, the financing or the investment comes, it’s more expensive than coal. Who pays ? difference-his? country? We can’t do it, how many hundreds of billions of billions that, ”Jokowi said at the opening of the 10th Indonesian ConEx EBTKE 2021 on Tuesday 11/22. Jokowi continued, the weight of the difference in cost of this energy transition is also impossible for the community to bear. If it is billed to the community, then there is a fairly high increase in electricity costs. To this end, Jokowi instructed the relevant line ministries, including the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Public Enterprises to brainstorm a concrete plan. to carry out the energy transition. Read also: Indonesia did not use energy stocks efficiently, this is the recommendation of the IPC In addition, Jokowi requested that there be a detailed calculation of the need for funds to encourage this energy transition. Later, this should be conveyed by Jokowi to the G20 summit in Bali next year. Referring to Kontan’s notes, one of the efforts to encourage the NRE transition is to speed up the PLTU retirement schedule. PT PLN Senior Vice President Darmawan Prasodjo said there are obligations that must be met by the Steam Power Plant Withdrawal Plan (PLTU). Until 2028, it is planned to stop the operation of the 5.4 gigawatt (GW) PLTU. This has the potential to increase compensation by 3.8 billion US dollars, equivalent to 53.58 trillion rupees (exchange rate of 14,100 rupees per US dollar). An option to speed up early retirement is to encourage the acquisition of PLN PLTU assets by third parties as part of the Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) program. The funding comes from the carbon tax in 2022 and from the state budget. “We are always trying to early retirement Soft power plant with very holistic planning, ”Darmawan recently added during the Kompas Talks webinar titled Renewable Energy. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



