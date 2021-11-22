The TTP claims a political post in a third country; Pakistani government says it is not acceptable





The banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has asked the Pakistani government to allow it to open a political office in a third country, a request rejected by Islamabad as unacceptable, according to a press report.

During a series of meetings with the Pakistani authorities during the negotiations of a peace agreement, the TTP made three requests, including the authorization of the opening of a political office in a third country, the cancellation of the merger of the federally administered tribal areas with the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. and the introduction of the Islamic system in Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

But Pakistani authorities told the TTP directly and through Taliban interlocutors that the requests were not acceptable, the newspaper said.

The TTP was notably told in categorical terms that there was no question of introducing an Islamic system based on their interpretation. The terrorist group was also informed that Pakistan is an Islamic republic and the country’s constitution clearly states that all laws in Pakistan must be in accordance with the teachings of Islam, he added.

The Pakistani authorities, in turn, submitted three requests to the TTP.

These include accepting the state’s order, laying down their arms and making a public apology for the terrorist acts they have committed. If these requests are met, authorities have said they will consider granting them an amnesty, he added.

Earlier this month Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that a comprehensive ceasefire had been reached between the government and the TTP. At the same time, Chaudhry had said that the interim Afghan government had facilitated the negotiations – a claim reiterated by the TTP itself.

The government is now trying to use the influence of the Afghan Taliban over the TTP to reach a broader peace deal and end nearly two decades of militancy in the country.

The TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is a banned militant group based along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. He has carried out a number of major terrorist attacks across Pakistan and is said to have used Afghan soil to prepare terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed in an interview last month that his government was in talks with the TTP for “reconciliation” with Taliban help in Afghanistan, drawing criticism from politicians and victims of terrorism.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid defended the government’s decision, saying the negotiations were for the “good Taliban”.

Parliament was informed during the national security briefing that a final peace deal with the TTP would not be reached until all conditions were met and traditional jirgas would be used to ensure they did not resume. weapons, the newspaper added.

However, opposition parties are not particularly happy with the outcome of these talks, as the TTP has used similar peace deals in the past to regroup and unleash a wave of attacks across Pakistan.

The Pakistani army had launched a major operation against militants in North Waziristan, the last stronghold of the TTP, forcing them to flee to Afghanistan.

But activists using the sanctuary in the neighboring country have launched frequent cross-border attacks, assassinations, arson and shelling in different parts of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/ttp-demands-political-office-in-third-country-pakistan-govt-says-not-acceptable-1053071.html

